The chairman, University of Maiduguri chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Abubakar Mshelia Saidu, has described the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS ) as the most corruption ridden and inefficient payment platform ever introduced in the country.

ASUU noted that given its deep concern about the failure of IPPIS and its negative impact on staff and the university system, it developed an alternative called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which was presented to President Muhmmadu Buhari over a year ago and subjected to integrity tests by relevant units of government and found to be the best for the universities.

It said however that government refused to adopt this alternative out of ego, empty pride and perhaps corruption which is sustained by IPPIS, adding that it was the one major area of concern for the union and its members which must be resolved.

Saidu said this yesterday in Maiduguri while giving an update on the association’s stand on the impending strike resulting from the federal government’s inability to meet its demands.

He said it was important to point out that the congress of ASUU University of Maiduguri chapter met on December 15 and unanimously resolved to abide by the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of which the congress had emphatically stated that notwithstanding the payment of the Earned Academic Allowance ( EAA) and Revitalization Fund to universities, the union would not call off the strike action until and unless all issues in dispute were resolved conclusively and the demands were met, including the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and implementation of 2020 Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ).

He reiterated ASUU’s appeal to parents / guardians and students for their understanding and support in the effort to save public universities from total collapse.