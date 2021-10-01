Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) role players in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will be held responsible if they commit infractions while carrying out their duties, the federal government has said.

Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris, who gave the warning, also said the government would deal decisively with any role player found breaking the law.

IPPIS role players are staff of MDAs including tertiary institutions and the Police that have been granted access to carry out certain roles on the centralised IPPIS platform.

Idris sounded this warning at the final phase of the nationwide training for IPPIS role players in Minna, Niger State, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) said in a statement.

“Let me remind you that there is no room for compromise and the government will deal decisively with any role player involved in any kind of infraction. Your schedule is a trust and you are expected to be above board” he said.

Also, Idris said 711 MDAs are currently implementing the IPPIS across Nigeria. The AGF said the decentralisation of the payment platform was part of the government’s business re-engineering process.

Idris, who was represented by the director IPPIS in the Office of the Accountant General, Ben Nsikat, noted that the training arose out of the complexities of the payment platform and to ensure that the desk officers were given access at the back end to carry out certain responsibilities.

He cautioned the desk officers to be careful in guiding the access to the privilege they have been given and prevent corruption in the IPPIS system.