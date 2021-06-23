Department of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) service wide in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has moved to resolve the issue of 331 officers whose salary were recently suspended.

Advertisements





Recall that their salaries were suspended for failure to carry out the online records update of the HR Module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and participate in the physical verification exercise.

In a statement by the director Press and Public Relations) in the office of the Hos, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the affected officers have now been advised to contact some underlisted staff of the department for guidance on the resolution of the issue.

A circular issued on 9th June, 2021 and signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan by the permanent secretary, Career Management Office, Mahmuda Mamman and addressed to all permanent secretaries, accountant-general of the federation and the auditor-general of the federation had said that despite all the various circulars issued in the past, requesting employees of Ministries Departments and Agencies(MDAs) to carry out an online records update on the HR Module of IPPIS verification portal, some employees in the core-MDAs failed to comply with the directives.

The circular added that “As a result of this, they could also not participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records were not found on the verification portal.

Advertisements

”It would be recalled that the HR Module of IPPIS records update exercise was initiated to rid the service of ghost workers, cut down cost of governance.