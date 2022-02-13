The Islamic Republic of Iran has said that amid the crippling economic sanctions imposed by the United States to undermine the integrity of the nation, the ideals espoused by the founding fathers of the great ‘Islamic Revolution’ of 1979 have endured because of the foresight of the Iranian leaders coupled with the resilience and faith of the people.

The Ambassador of Iran to Nigeria, Mohammad Alibak reiterated this in a statement to mark the forty-third anniversary of the Iranian Revolution popularly called Iran’s National Day at the weekend.

The Iranian Revolution was one of the revolts that toppled unpopular Western-backed governments in the 20th century and ushered an era of governments powered by popular demands devoid of imperialist vestiges, which enthroned governance according to the principles of the Islamic religion. The revolution also emboldened the people of Iran and possibly all freedom seekers in the world to assert themselves in world affairs.

According Ambassador Alibak, the Islamic Revolution took place at a time when the world was divided between the materialist blocs of East and West, and few thought that an oppressed nation could break the framework and come up with a new plan. But the people of Iran, led by Imam Khomeini were able to oust the Shah, who was a kind of puppet of the Western powers and pursued only their interests in the country and the region, and set up a new course in the world.

“To reach here, Iranian nation has paved a long way, full of obstacles and barriers, mostly manufactured and set up by those foreign powers that have been refusing to come along with and grasp the new realities of the new Iran. “From imposing a deadly war, to launching unending campaigns of economic terrorism, sabotage, and psychological warfare, those powers who were opposed to our revolution, our independence, and our self-reliance, did all they could to stop our popular movement. But the will and resilience of the great and proud nation of Iran was and is, stronger than their schemes. Despite all hardships and ups and downs, grassroots support remains the main source of the power of the Islamic,” he said.

It has been decades of sanctions imposed by the United States and allies especially on the controversial and coordinated efforts being made by Western powers to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear power, which the nation insists is for peaceful purposes. Under the Barack Obama administration in the US, Iran reached a nuclear deal with five world powers, which inspired confidence about the resolution of the nuclear saga. But as soon as President Donald Trump emerged President in the US, he withdrew the US from the nuclear deal to the consternation of the rest of the world.

According to the Iranian envoy “by violating international rules and withdrawing from the nuclear deal between Iran and the five world powers, the United States pursued a policy of maximum pressure and imposed new sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran to defeat the revolution. They used economic terrorism against the Iranian people, a clear example of which was to prevent drugs from entering the country during the Coronavirus epidemic.

“But these sanctions did cause the great nation of Iran to join hands, and we were able to achieve good achievements during these forty-three years thanks to the efforts of our faithful, educated and revolutionary youth.”

It is however, to the credit of the Iranian leaders that despite the sanctions, the country has made significant progress in the field of health, and has been able to become a health tourism hub in the region from dependence on foreign doctors, and now people from 53 countries, including Nigeria, travel to Iran for treatment. The country is said to be among the few countries to produce the coronavirus vaccine.

The envoy sums up the enormous achievements saying “in the field of science, we are ranked 21st in the world in terms of scientific articles; In terms of nuclear knowledge, we are in the top 5 developed countries in the world; In terms of level of welfare, 100% of urban people and 91% of villagers have access to asphalt roads

“Electricity and water distribution network is established in 99% of villages; Also, 83% of cities and 78% of villages have been supplied with gas network; industrially, the share of industry in GDP has increased from 16% to 40%; Iran’s non-oil exports have increased from $ 54 million to $ 31 billion.

“The balanced and smart foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on the expansion of relations with all countries of the world. Accordingly, in the past year, we have witnessed the development of relations with the friendly country of Nigeria. In this regard, we can point to the multiplication of the volume of economic relations, exchange of economic delegations and conducting meetings and political consultations between the two countries at different levels.”