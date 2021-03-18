ADVERTISEMENT

By Chinelo Chikelo

iRepresent Documentary Film Festival in collaboration with the US-based Africa World Documentary Film Festival AWDFF to host its 11th and first all-virtual Film Festival to kick off March 18 to 21.

Remaining true to its central mission of Africa In Self-Conversation, all events including screenings, producers and panel conversations, lectures, among other will occur virtually. This is owing to the ongoing pandemic which has limited physical gatherings, and further halted iRep’s grand 10th anniversary last year.

However, in collaboration with AWDFF, the festival is providing audience a feast of documentary flicks by 26 filmmakers from 26 countries carefully curated to reflect the diversities of human experiences via themes that cut across social, cultural and political issues that affect the collective human family,” said both festivals in a joint press release.

Of the 60 films to be screened, there will be four to headline events each day and four films to premiere at the festival. Premiering documentaries include Unmasked, a 117 minutes film by Femi Odugbemi; Confra, an hour and 44 minutes documentary by Ayo Adewunmi which looks at the founders of the famous Pyrates Confraternity, in relation to the new character of confraternities in Nigerian universities; The Elders Corner by Siji Awoyinka which looks at elements of Juju and Afrobeat music, their founders, how and when they social influence waned. There is also the revealing documentary about Highlife music king, Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson directed by Kaka Benson; The Supreme Price an hour and 15 minutes film that dwells on the unresolved June 12 presidential election, and the two hours so minutes film by Ed Emeka Keazor’s January 15, 1970 which looks at the untold memories of the Nigerian civil war.

Conversation series will feature on each day of the festival with a discuss on Future Forwardː Collaboration and Cooperation as template for film festivals moderated by founder and director of AWDFF, Niyi Coker Jnr.

Executive Director of iRep, Femi Odugbemi said the collaboration between festival and the AWDFF was born out of present realities and couldn’t have been better as a means of expanding collaboration to include as well their colleagues in Cameroon, Rwanda, South Africa and the Caribbean.

‘‘In this world we currently inhabit there is hardly any other way to realize the full potential of an international film festival of our pedigree than to collaborate and cooperate with other organization with similar objectives.’’

Founded in 2011, around the mission of Africa in self-conservation, iRep is designed to prioritize awareness of the power of documentary film in the deepening and sharing of socio-cultural, education and democratic participation in Nigeria and African societies, while the AWDFF aims to use the documentary film art to promote knowledge, life and culture of the people of Africa worldwide.