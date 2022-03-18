iRep Documentary Film Festival opened yesterday with a strong emphasis on balancing stories about Africa told by Africans and non-Africans.

Addressing participants at the opening event, Executive Director of the festival, Femi Odugbemi revealed that African stories are unbalanced and negative because organizations bankrolling African narratives, both non-governmental organizations and international agencies, possess filtering mechanisms and agenda.

Such filter, he said is the reason why stories about Africa despite the increased involvement of young people in the creative sector telling Africa’s stories, all look and sound the same – negative ‘feeding a set western stereotype’ and unbalanced.

“We have to decolonize stories of Africa. We have to decolonize the screens of Africa, and we have to ensure that the stories told of Africa are balanced. We don’t need an Eldorado of Africa’s stories, but we have to come to the point where both sides of the stories are told.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can do this via documentaries and factual films which can bring our leaders to accountability,” said Odugbemi.

But in her presentation, iRep Keynote Speaker and Executive Director, Africa No Filter, Moky Makura urged African storytellers to tell better stories of Africa that do not feed the stereotypical negative western narratives of the continent.

Makura whose opinion piece on CNN entitled Media Coverage of Ukraine Shows It’s Time to Rethink What We Know about Africa has received several backlash, said international media and storytellers view of Africa has affected Africans image of Africa. Hence, she said, African media reports of Africa’s stories are 81 per cent hard (negative) news, while only 4 per cent of stories Africans read about each other are in the arts/culture, and only 7 per cent of other stories are human interest stories.

To change the narrative, she said, African storytellers must consciously make efforts to tell better stories of Africa, reframe African stories and consume African stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I challenge storytellers to go tell those untold, unheard and hidden stories. Telling better stories means putting more time into researching and telling your stories, and respecting people whose stories you are telling. It means putting them in the center of the stories you are telling. Be careful of the lens you come to people with.

“As Africans we have to take the decision to support African content. We have to decide that Africa is amazing and start consuming our content. As storytellers, we can begin to look at certain models where brands can sponsor engaging, inspiring and human interest stories related to their services.”

In response to non-Africans interested in promoting unfiltered and balanced stories about Africa, Makura recommends the transfer of skills and co-productions focused on the creation of businesses in the local creative industry as means of ensuring a sustainable industry.

Screening over eleven of the scheduled 80 films selected for festival on the first day, the real-tual event has a lot of programming in store for its audience throughout the duration of the festival from March 17 to 20.