For the second time within two weeks, leaders of Irigwe land and Fulani community met with Governor Simon Bako Lalong in an effort to find lasting solutions to the recurring violence in some areas of Bassa Local Government.

The meeting which was held at the Government House Rayfield Jos, had the representatives of the two sides under one roof who presented their positions on how best to achieve lasting peace and security in the area.

Both sides who had earlier met with the governor separately, expressed readiness to forgive one another where they have suffered injustice in the past as well as come back together and coexist under a peaceful atmosphere.

They also agreed to further sit together and fine tune issues that are causing the conflict before they come up with a final document.

Governor Lalong after listening to them said while Government will do its part in ensuring that criminals are arrested and prosecuted, the responsibility of living in peace lies with the citizens who must come together and identify the criminals.

He assured them that he will be glad to go to Irigwe land and witness the signing of the agreement when it is fine tuned. The Government he said will play its part in implementing whatever pact is signed.

He directed the Peace Building Agency to follow up and midwife the process.

While that is being awaited, the governor assured them that those affected and displaced will recieve palliatives from the State and Federal Government while other measures to assist them rebuild will further be strengthened.