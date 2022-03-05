Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said they both displayed mild COVID-19 symptoms and would isolate for the next seven days.

They were tested ahead of a planned visit to a school in Dublin’s Ballymun area.

Mr Higgins, who is 80, was first elected president in 2011, before being re-elected to the role in 2018 for a second seven-year term.

He is to continuing work from his office at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the Irish president.

Meanwhile Wales is getting to a “steady state” of being able to manage coronavirus, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford believes this “stability” means future outbreaks can be dealt with like other infectious diseases, such as measles.

At a Welsh government briefing, Mr Drakeford announced plans to end all remaining COVID-19 measures on 28 March.

