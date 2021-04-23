The Kano State Government has released water from the Watari dam, to allow for continuation of irrigation activities within Bagwai, Bichi local government areas and environs.

This was contained in a statement issued by Amin Yassar, Communication Specialist, Kano State Agro Pastrol Development Project (KSADP) on Friday in Kano.

The KSADP said the released of the water was reactivated after completion of about 40 per cent of the desilt, clearance and rehabilitation of canals at the Watari dam.

The project, the state government said was awarded to Messrs Hajaig Nigeria Limited for N315 million.

He said the project was designed to enhance access to water resources to enable farmers in Bagwai and Bichi LGAs engage in rain fed and dry season activities.

The KSADP said there are 2,600 hectares of land for cultivation of rice, wheat, legumes and vegetables.

The KSADP Project Manager, Ibrahim Garba-Muhamnad, also said that it was a tough decision to stop the release of water to the farms in view of the multitude of farmers whose livelihoods depend on the dam.

“Community participation is key to success of government policies and projects like this one. I am happy that you are involved in the work from what we have seen during our visits in the past,” he said.

Also, Dr Junaid Yakubu-Muhammad, Managing Director, Kano State Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA), said the agency would distribute fertilisers, seeds and sprayers to 100 selected farmers in the Watari plantation.

Malam Ibrahim Sani, one of the farmers, commended the Kano State Government, KSADP and the development partners for the project, adding that the project would be ‘a shining legacy in the state.’