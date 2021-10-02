Sometime in July,2021, an old time friend of mine was arrested by one of my patrol teams in the Federal Capital Territory for use of phone while driving infraction.Just before the patrol team could conclude the usual protocol of establishing the rationale for the arrest and the other procedures,my friend who before now had boasted that he can never fall prey to my men,quickly put a call through to me,pleading for my urgent intervention.He argued that he was innocent, claiming that he wasn’t making a call,except that he picked his phone to quickly scan or read through an urgent message with respect to an important appointment with a very important client. All my attempts to educate him on the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations was rebuffed by him as he insisted that he was not using his phone.

I have at different times under different titles focused on the increasing spate of drivers who indulge in contravenvening this provisions only for them to argue that they did nothing wrong.My intention today is not to treat this again in details.Those interested can check through my writeups on this subject under titles such as, The Black Berry Craze or The Blackberry Phobia. If you are one of the serial offenders still in the habit of phoning behind the wheels, you need to do a rethink on that habit because of the other discoveries on distracted driving. That is why today, I wish to treat a topic I am sure will shock most motorists: The topic is on :Daydreaming. This piece is not about the psychology of daydreaming but the dangers behind the wheels.

You may say you are a dreamer. You may equally say that everybody dreams, including my humble self. However, you are advised to put your dreams on hold until you are off the road. Remember that in my earlier piece, I warned about the dangers of using your phone while driving. But a study claims that it is even more dangerous to daydream behind the wheels. Daydreaming, according to Wikipedia, is a short-term detachment from one’s immediate surroundings, during which a person’s contact with reality is blurred and partially substituted by a visionary fantasy, especially one of happy, pleasant thoughts, hopes or ambitions, imagined as coming to pass, and experienced while awake. There are of course many definitions, but that is not my focus. There are also the good and the bad side of daydreaming. My concern in this piece is on the dangers you put yourself today on the road. When I warned against driving and phoning, I told you that you are four times more likely to be involved in a crashing in the case of daydreaming behind the wheels. The finding says you are five times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash because you were lost on thought, than if you were distracted by texting or talking on the phone.

A research conducted by Erie Insurance Group focused on the 65,000 fatal crashes that occurred in the US over the last two years – between 2011 and 2012 – identifying 10 per cent as the result of some form of distracted driving-in line with federal and other insurance industry estimates. The research also surprisingly identified 62 per cent of the crashes as the result of simply being lost in thought. That might mean failing to recognize a dangerous curve on the road, running into the back of another vehicle, surging through a red light or some other driver error. By compari-sokonly-12 percent of fatal accidents– covered by the data were blamed on some form of mobile phone use. The results showed that rubbernecking accounted for 7per cent, kids or other occupants, 5 per cent, reaching for an object elsewhere in the car, 2 per cent, while eating or drinking accounted for 2 per cent. This report follows a recent state farm study by the Detroit Bureau, that nearly half of drivers under 29 uses the Internet at least once a month while behind the wheels. These findings are indeed a confirmation that driving, as postulated by the Road Society for the Prevention of Accidents, is a dangerous vocation that demands full concentration at all times,

While you ponder over this new discovery, I would like to do a rehash of my previous piece on blackberry, just to refresh your mind. Some call it the new craze in town. For others, it is the vogue, the latest status symbol. It comes in all shades: blackberry-bold, blackberry-storm and blackberry-curve. Truth is that this latest invention for freaky phone lovers is a delight to behold. For the mobile man, it provides all the tools to run your business on the move; but for us in the Federal Road Safety Corps, blackberry is a killer because of the level of abuse seen daily on the wheels. I wrote about phoning phobia over a year ago, but this craze doubles by the day and scares me stiff. Check out the average blackberry users, especially the ones who own cart One trait among them is their mannerism on the wheels even though a good nurrilier display gross ignorance of relevant traffic rules and a diehard penchant for violating these rules,

This trait is no respecter of sex, education, tribe or height, or even looks.’ Whether the user lives on the high. brow Lekid, lkoyi or Victoria Island, be it Banana Island or maybe Douglas Road in Owerri, Imo State, or even Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory, the show-off is the same. All blackberry users have their peculiar, swag-attitude. Daily on the road, in’ all manner and shades of vehicles, they flout their new toy as they text, e-mail, chat, phone, browse the face-book and do all sorts in the name of displaying their new status. Some are bold enough to display this `craze” right inside the premises of the Federal Road Safety Corps and would go to any length to deny their act when caught. The major highways are not even spared by them despite the speed craze by most drivers, Even in the church during services, they do the same.

Section 4; sub section z ( of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment act) of 2007, prohibits making or receiving phone calls while driving. In fact, it was because of this ugly trend that the Corps in 2017 introduced the compulsory emotional evaluation test for such offenders.As the Sector Commander in the Federal Capital Territory, I recalled when a similar novelty was introduced, in addition to a one-week public enlightenment. You would be shocked to know that a good number of those arrested were found mentally unstable.