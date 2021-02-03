LONGTONG YAKUBU dissects the aftermath of the recent local government election in Kano State and the ripple effect in PDP

On January 16 2021, residents of Kano State went to polls to elect their local government representatives. In keeping with the seeming political tradition in the country for years now, the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this case, won all the positions.

APC won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions leaving the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others parties with zero position.

Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Garba Ibrahim Sheka announced that APC candidates emerged winners of all 44 Chairmanship and 484 counsellorship position in the state.

Elections were held in 11,500 polling centers across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) with total votes scored by the candidates won as 2,530,577 million.

Although the election was generally peaceful in spite of the low turnout recorded in some areas,12 political parties participated in the elections including a faction of the major opposition party, PDP.

Beyond the vote count however, the impact of the election itself on the power play in the state remains intriguing. While it portrayed APC’s dominance in the political sphere of the state, it however gives a peep into the potency and scheming of key political actors in the state.

Before the elections, the ruling party had set it house in order and was ready for the elections but the major opposition party (PDP) in the state have been involved in a leadership crisis having two factions – one being loyal to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the other loyal to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali.

The faction loyal to Kwankwaso boycotted the LGAs election, while Wali’s faction participated in the elections.

While briefing newsmen in the state, the caretaker chairman of the Kwankwaso faction, Danladi Umar Abdulhameed, said they will not participate in the LGAs poll because they had no confidence in KANSIEC. He stated that the local government election is prearranged to serve the interest of the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who have earmarked the sum of N2.3bn to conduct the polls.

He said, “The PDP and indeed the people of Kano cannot forget how Governor Ganduje and the APC, in connivance with electoral officials, used hoodlums and political thugs as well as security agents to intimidate voters and disenfranchise the populace during the 2019 general elections.

“In our wisdom as the main opposition, we cannot give credibility to an election that has a prearranged outcome, an election conducted by a government that stole our mandate. Our decision also predicates on the fact that we don’t have confidence in the electoral process and that we will not get a level playing field from KANSIEC.”

Reacting to this, the PDP chairman of Wali’s faction, Bako Lamido said the opposition will participate in the local government election, accusing Kwankwaso for election rigging which he said he is known for.

In their quest for gaining leadership head of the party in the state, both faction sought means of attaining that power including legal means, even after the central working committee of the party accent to Kwankwaso’s leadership of the state’s party.

This has indeed been a major barrier for the PDP even for the Wali’s factional group to secure a seat at the elections.

Before long, a legal tussle ensued. The state chairman of PDP Shehu Sagagi sued KANSIEC and Wali’s faction to a Kano High court for court contempt; according to him, the judgment delivered by the Judge had set aside the Wali’s faction and pointed out that they only have one PDP in the state, but this, the wali’s group did not accept.

In a ruling on December 9, 2020, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano dismissed the suit filed by Wali’s Faction against the caretaker leadership loyal to Kwankwaso, affirming the later as the authentic party leaders.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Lewis Alloaga submitted that the factional group lacked the locus standi to challenge the party in court without exhausting all internal party mechanism and the suit instituted by Wali led group was legal barred, having being filed 85 days after the course of action.

However, Wali faction has approached the court to declare the outcome of the party ward and state congresses null and void. They also claimed the constitution of the party leadership was lopsided in favor of Kwankwaso, this they said would be challenged at the appellant court while insisting that, the proclamation of the court would not discouraged them.

Meanwhile KANSIEC in its preparation for the LG elections included the PDP on its ballot paper insisting that it is among the political parties participating in the elections even after the Justice Allogao’s judgment that the group (Wali’s faction) cannot use the PDP platform.

KANSIEC further stated that it has not received any concrete evidence before the commission to deny the Wali’s faction an opportunity to contest the poll as they are still part of the PDP.

Chairman of the state electoral Body, Ibrahim Garba Sheka, said, “As far as we are concerned, we don’t have a problem with the court verdict, because KANSIEC is not joined or mentioned in the suit. Already the Kwankwasiyya faction has formally written to KANSIEC that they are not interested in the council poll. So, if another faction is interested, so be it. We don’t have a problem with that because to us, they still represent PDP.

“For instance, the court in its judgment did not mention KANSIEC and that is why we would continue to recognize the people that bought forms to contest elections until the court says otherwise. But for now, we have PDP as one of the 12 political parties contesting the council poll.”

The Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje through his commissioner for information Mohammad Garba in a statement dismissed the fraud allegation leveled against him by the kwankwaso faction that the 2.3billion earmarked for the conduct of the polls was meant to compromise the elections credibility.

He also added that, the faction moved to boycott the election was an indication to show how the Kankwasiyya’s movement is no longer relevant in the state.

“We are not surprised at this claim by the beleaguered group, which is in legal battle with another faction of the party over its status and the PDP headquarters, by the provision of the constitution of the party, only identify and recognise the State Working Committee to take charge of the affairs of the party in such circumstances,” the governor noted.

While the APC seems far more united and poised to make a formidable showing going by the outcome of the recent polls, the PDP is still far from having its house in order. And it’s leadership crisis seems to run deep as, according to its supporters, made them loss the last governorship election.

Recall that the 2019 governorship election was tough such that it stretched into a supplementary exercise before the APC could secure victory. The electoral victory of APC was however upheld by the Supreme Court.

The festering PDP crisis started during the 2019 elections where Wali’s son Sadiq Wali attempted to vie for the governorship position in the state was forced out of the contest by Kwankwaso who imposed his candidate Abba Yusuf as candidate of the party.

After Yusuf’s defeat, some members of the Wali’s faction – Aminu Wali, Akilu Sani Indababawa and Hayatu Gwarzo led by Yahaya Bagobiri visited and congratulated Ganduje on his reelection for a second term.

According to Bagobiri, “with this victory your excellency, we can say Allah saved us, Kano and its people from that tyranny. This is what we have been yearning for your excellency. That was why we came in block and supported your candidature, which yields fruits at the end of the day.”

Although there are accusations that the crisis rocking the PDP is been fingered by the state governor, especially with one of Wali’s son occupying the seat of the Commissioner for water resources in the present government.

Sadiq Wali has maintained that he is still an active member of the PDP despite his position in the Ganduje government, noting further that the present governor extended a hand of inclusive governance of which he accepted.

With this unfolding drama and hightened crisis in the PDP at the state level which has impacted negatively at the just concluded LGAs election, PDP needs to put it’s house in order before the 2023 general elections so as to have the enabling ground to contest fairly with the ruling party since the present administration is elapsing by 2023.

For PDP faithful, the recent visit of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to the state could hold some promise. Saraki heads the PDP national reconciliation committee which was set up late last year.

However, as the tussle within the PDP, watchers of political events in the state aver that the need for political actors to retain their allies across party lines might be pivotal to staying ahead in the political equation of the state.

Recently, former governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau had opened up his relationship with his successors, Ganduje and Kwankwaso.

Shekarau had explained: “My relationship with Kwankwaso is very cordial. I have said this several times. In fact, Kwankwaso and I are the best of friends. We only belong to different political parties.

“We did not leave PDP because Kwankwaso came in. No! We left because of the (wrong) decision by the party leadership.

“It was wrong that just because Kwankwaso came, the PDP national leadership decided to dissolve the Kano Exco, even when the case was in court.

“We said no! You can be a party man without being the party leader. So, it is not because of Kwankwaso. We have been best of friends, never minding the periodic outburst,” he said.

For Governor Ganduje, Shekarau said he knew Ganduje before he (Shekarau) even became governor.

“I was Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office when Ganduje was commissioner. So, I knew him before he became governor and even before I became governor.

“So, my relationship with the government and governor of Kano is very cordial. Ganduje and I are in APC and during the campaign in 2019, we were always together going for campaign.

“You may not have seen us together these days because they have sent me to the senate in Abuja where I have been very busy with legislation as well as looking after my constituency people,” the senator said.

As it stands for APC, winning the LGAs election is strategic as it prepares toward the 2023 general elections.

Be that as it may, the PDP is not holding any political power even at the ward level, only time would tell if they will be able to stand strong in the state, not forgetting that the voters population in Kano is a force to reckon with during the general elections being the second state with the largest population in Nigeria.