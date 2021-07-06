Taraba State Government House located in Jalingo, the state capital is wearing a new look as Governor Darius Ishaku prepares to receive his colleagues under the aegis of North East Governors Forum (NEGF).

When LEADERSHIP visited the Government House and other public buildings in the state capital, it was discovered that they have been renovated.

During an inspection of the facilities, Governor Ishaku lauded the contractor and chief executive officer (CEO) of Stallion Builders Nig Ltd, Hon. Hassan Bapa, the former member representing Jalingo 1 at the state House of Assembly for the proper handling of the projects.

He said, “Bapa, I never knew you have a PhD in Architecture.” Ishaku charged other local contractors to do quality jobs for the youths to get employment and for the development of the state.

“We can’t be going outside the state to look for contractors while you people are capable of delivering quality jobs like you have done, thank you and be courageous, I wish others also imbibe your spirit,” he said.

The governors from the North Eastern zone of Nigeria who are expected to be in attendance at the meeting are Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Baba Umara Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Governor Ishaku who spoke through his special adviser on media and publicity Bala Dan Abu told LEADERSHIP that the North East governors meeting is expected to deliberate on the security, economic development and social issues bothering the six states of the zone.