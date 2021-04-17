By John Mkom, Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has urged traditional rulers in the state to take the lead in peace-building among their subjects.

Ishaku stated this on Saturday in a congratulatory message to the Aku Uka of Wukari, His Royal Majesty, Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, the paramount ruler of Wukari and chairman, Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his 84th birthday anniversary.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Aku Uka is a first-class traditional ruler of Wukari Chiefdom.

Ishaku said it’s only the traditional rulers in the state that have the ability to know and expose bad eggs in their domains to security officials and all levels of government in other to forstall breakdown of law and order.

In a statement signed by the senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, the governor called on the council of traditional rulers in the state to remain steadfast in its quest to combat criminality.

He vowed to continue to cooperate with the traditional rulers in the state in order to achieve his transformation agenda for the state.

Ishaku described the Aku Uka as a stabilising factor in Taraba State and a symbol of peace and unity in the entire ancient Kwararafa kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the Aku Uka’s fatherly role and wise counsel have been helping in dousing tension and crisis in Southern Taraba.

The governor, therefore, wished the Aku Uka many more years of good health and fruitful service to the people of his domain, Taraba State and Nigeria at large.