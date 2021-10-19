By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

All is set for the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, starting on Thursday, 21st October, 2021, with the editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Azu Ishiekwene; publisher of Premium Times, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi; minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola; group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and other security chiefs, scheduled to lead discussions at the conference.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the president, Mustapha Isah and the general secretary, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said some state governors with security challenges, including Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Malam Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna); Alhaji Yaya Bello (Kogi); Seyi Mankide (Oyo); Alhaji Bello Matawalle (Zamfara); Prof Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno), and Chief David Nweze Umahi (Ebonyi) have also been scheduled to be part of the conversation.

Other state governors expected at the event are Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) and others.

The statement said the conference with the theme: ‘’Media in Times of Crises: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus’’, will bring together editors and media owners across the country, as well as their foreign colleagues to discuss the security challenges in the country and agree on the solution to the raging strife.

The conference, according to the statement, is sponsored by corporate bodies, including Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Glo, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Air Peace and Trustfund Pensions Limited, adding that it will take place at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado area of Abuja.

“Other promoters are Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Yobe State government,” the statement said.

It said Olorunyomi, an accomplished internationally acclaimed investigative journalist and journalism teacher, would give the keynote address that would be discussed by security chiefs, including Monguno, Irabor, the director-general, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi and the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

The statement said Kyari would be the special guest of honour while the president, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Malam Kabiru Yusuf, would be the guest of honour.

‘’A doyen of the media, Mr Ray Ekpu, would chair the opening session with Fashola and others, including the president, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo and foreign ambassadors giving goodwill messages.

“Besides the opening session, the conference would have three others; the second session for the Day 1 of the conference has a paper titled: ‘’Conflict Reporting: The Editor as a Mediator’’, to be delivered by Ishiekwene.

‘’The paper would be discussed by editor-in-chief of 21st Century Chronicle, Dr. Mahmud Jega; the director-general, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mr. Mansur Liman and another leading journalist, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe. Renowned broadcaster, Ms Kadaria Ahmed, would chair the session,’’ the statement added.

The statement said that the morning session of the Day 2, Friday, October 22, would have the managing director, Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, presenting a paper: ‘’Accessing Capital for Alternative Career Development for Editors.’’

The discussants at the session to be chaired by the managing director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, are former NGE president, Mrs Funke Egbemode; managing director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr Ayodele Aminu and the executive director (News), FRCN, Mr Sani Sulieman.

The organisers said the afternoon session with the theme: ‘’Security Challenges: Recovering Lost Grounds’’, would be attended by state governors and chaired by the minister of defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

The conference is to be rounded off in the evening with the induction of new fellows and members of the Guild.

Over 300 editors and media owners – from print, broadcast stations and online newspapers have registered for the conference.