The Interim Management Chairman of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo state, Prince Chika Okoroike has bagged Merit award for outstanding performance as a local government boss.

Presenting the award, the leaders of IMC legislative council, Hon Ebere Ebirim, noted that Okoroike works round the clock and must reap round the departments.

He said that he deserves the award for he made work his middle name, and in this extension of his appointment, he will break the bar he raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “His performances which spreads over agriculture, sports, service delivery, health, security, income generation, economics and Religious. He turned the health sector by making Isiala Mbano Covid-19 free and national health programmers compliant. Palliatives were delivered as at when due, Back to farming made a religion maximizing food production.

“A football talent hunt initiated and Get A Skill Programme (GASP) launched to impart the desired skill on the younger generation. The breakthroughs of the IMC chairman are too numerous to mention.

Advertisements

“Most recent are the full kick off of the football Fiesta for talent hunt where the chairman donated a whooping 1 million Naira. A town Hall meeting tagged Leaders Meeting comes up every month to x-ray the topmost issues on the priority list. People now hobnob with each other in brotherhood and fraternity,” he said.

A number of people who spoke during the event lauded the pacesetting activities of the IMC chairman and wish he gets extension or gets a fully elected status, including Lady Stella laz from Osuachara ward in Osuh clan said that the IMC chairman is a catalyst who is making development come faster than ever.

Advertisements





In his remarks, Chief Mgbeosuru, the apex leader from Umunkwo, Mbama enclave refers to him as the “Humble revolution that has come”. Eze Okoroike puts it succinctly as his father, Man Of Ugiri extraction and “A son, sun and beaming sunlight”.