THOSE who gorge themselves on usury [Qur’an 2: 262] behave but as he might behave whom Satan has confounded with his touch… that is on the day of judgement, when some faces will be whitened and some blackened; there will be great confusion. People will be raised from their graves as they were locusts spread abroad; hastening toward the Summoner; the unbelievers will say: This is a hard day. Even so, there are other people upon whom will be neither fear nor will they be sad. It is on this day that those who devour usury will not arise except as he whom the devil has prostrated by his touch.

Al-Qurtuby, one of the leading scholars of Tafseer, commented on this verse: “This verse contains proof of the incorrectness of those who deny possession by way of the Jinn, claiming that it is a result of natural causes, as well as those who claim that Satan does not enter human nor does he touch them.”

Ibn Katheer, another authority in Tafseer, said: “That is, they rise up from their graves on the Day of Judgement unbalanced, like an insane person in a fit of madness, he’s fumbling around under Satan’s touch, meaning he’ll rise up unbalanced.”

In the Sunnah, Safiyyah, one of the wives of the Prophet, Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam quoted the Prophet as saying:

“Indeed, Satan flows in the bloodstream of Adam’s descendants.”

If you are among those who explain this away and say that the Prophet meant Satan’s influence then listen to this: there is a narration collected in Musnad Ahmad which is authentic, that Ya’la ibn Murrah said: “ I saw Allah’s Messenger, Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam do three things which no-one before me or after me saw. I went with him on a trip. On the way, we passed by a woman sitting at the roadside with a young boy. She called out: ‘O Messenger of Allah! This boy is afflicted with a trial, from him we have also been afflicted with a trial. I do not know how many times per day he is seized with fits.’

“The Prophet said: ‘Give him to me.’ So, she lifted him up to the Prophet, and he placed the boy between himself and the saddle. He opened the boy’s mouth, blew in it three times saying: ‘In the name of Allah. I am the Messenger of Allah. Get out enemy of Allah.’

“Then he gave the boy back to her and said: ‘Meet us on our return at the same place and inform us how he has fared.’

“Then we went. When we returned, we found her in the same place with three sheep. When he said to her, ‘how has your son fared?’ She replied: ‘By The One who sent you with the Truth, we have not detected anything unusual in his behaviour up to this time.’”

Who was the Prophet speaking to when he said ‘Get out enemy of Allah’?

Not all people who show the epileptic type of fits are possessed. There are some cases that are a result of some biological imbalance in the person.

A woman came to the Prophet, Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam as recorded in Sahih al-Bukhari, and complained to him saying: “Indeed I have falling fits and I get uncovered, so pray for me.”

He said: “If you wish, be patient and you will have Paradise, or if you wish, I can pray to Allah to cure you.”

She said: “I will be patient”, and she added, “but I become uncovered, so pray to Allah for me that I do not become uncovered.” So he prayed for her.

Why, in the case of the boy, he called the possessing being to leave, whereas in the case of the woman he did not?

Jinn possession is real. There is what is called mediumship – an individual becomes a medium by which one may communicate with the world of the spirit. In such a case it is not the dead (human spirit) communicating with the living. It is the Qareen (evil jinn attached to each one of us) as the Prophet has taught us.

Jinn can affect objects, a house, etc.

“When you go to sleep, put out your lamp…”

Like the ‘lowing sound’ of the object of worship, the calf by the people of Moses.

Then he produced for them a calf, of saffron hue, which gave forth a lowing sound. And they cried: This is your God and the God of Moses, but he hath forgotten. (Taha, 88)

There is Demonic Visions where the Jinn may take the form of an individual to be seen in different places at the same time. Or you may call on someone far away from you and they appear, like what was related to Ibn Taymiyah….when a man came to him and claimed that Ibn Taymiyah assisted me during the previous Hajj. The was in form of distress and called on Ibn Taymiyah who came and removed the affliction from him. But Ibn Taymiyah was not on Hajj that particular year. He said to the man, “how can you be on Hajj within the holy territories and call on another human being for assistance in the case you described? It was Satan that took my form and image in order to deviate you further from the right path.”

Another is the evil eye which is real, no matter what the scientists will say. The Prophet has given us what to do in such a situation. The evil eye is also a result of intervention by the Jinn.

The Treatment: no special office designated in Islam for one who performs exorcism to remove evil spirits from the possessed. The church for example has the The Exorcist tasked with that duty. In Islam every learned person can help in that regard through the Ruqyaa, or Ruqaa, incantations, not amulets, with verses from the Glorious Qur’an and supplications from the Sunnah.

Faatihah is part of it as we saw with the Sahabi who was asked if he had anything from Muhammad to cure someone in chains. He treated the person with al-Faatihah for some time and he was cured.

Narrated Abu Sa`id Al-Khudri: Some of the companions of the Prophet Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam came across a tribe amongst the tribes of the Arabs, and that tribe did not entertain them. While they were in that state, the chief of that tribe was bitten by a snake (or stung by a scorpion). They said, (to the companions of the Prophet Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam, “Have you got any medicine with you or anybody who can treat with Ruqya?” The Prophet’s companions said, “You refuse to entertain us, so we will not treat (your chief) unless you pay us for it.” So they agreed to pay them a flock of sheep. One of them (the Prophet’s companions) started reciting Surat-al-Fatiha and gathering his saliva and spitting it (at the snake-bite). The patient got cured and his people presented the sheep to them, but they said, “We will not take it unless we ask the Prophet (whether it is lawful).” When they asked him, he smiled and said, “How do you know that Surat-al-Fatiha is a Ruqya? Take it (flock of sheep) and assign a share for me.“

Sahih al-Bukhari 5736

The same thing is said of Aayatal Kursy, Mu’awwizitaan, Azaan, etc… Ajwah dates, 7 every morning, Sihr will not affect you; du’aa before intercourse….and whatnot.

Ibn ‘Abbas (May Allah be pleased with them) reported: The Prophet Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam said, “If anyone intends to have (sexual intercourse) with his wife, he should say: (In the Name of Allah, O Allah! Keep us away from Satan and keep Satan away from what You have bestowed upon us);’ and if Allah has ordained a child for them, Satan will never harm him.” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim].

Riyad as-Salihin 1445

Anyway, to drive away evil spirits outside the Sunnatic way is Shirk. The demons may leave with certain conditions that will make you subservient to them and further mislead the people away from their Lord.