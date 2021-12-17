Dr. Feisal Abdul Rauf

Founder and CEO of the American Society for Muslim Advancement (ASMA Society) and Imam of Masjid Al-Farah in New York City. Among his books are: Islam: A Search for Meaning, and Islam: A Sacred Law(what every Muslim should know about the Shariah) and What’s Right With Islam: A New Vision for Muslims and the West.

In his book What’s Right With Islam: A New Vision for Muslims and the West, Dr. Rauf analyzed the issue of riba, usury and interest and argued how the rejection of interest and the slow adoption of the corporation, based on the feature of limited liability, has negatively impacted economic development in Muslim countries.

Dr. Khaleel Mohammed

Dr. Mohammed, also known as Abu Yusuf Khaleel Al-Corentini, has studied Islam (specializing in law) in Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen according to the Sunni, Shia, and Zaydi madhaahib respectively. His Ph.D is in Islamic Law (Shariah) from McGill University. His scholarly works include writings on eschatology, Islamic belief and practice, and translations of religious literature by other scholars. He is currently professor of religion studies at San Diego State University.

In reply to a question posed to him, he writes:

“The Qur’an orders that we should not consume riba “several times over” (3:130). This expression is because, according to the mufassirs, when one borrowed money in the pre-Islamic period and promised to pay it within a year, he would be asked at the end of that period for the amount due by him. If he could not pay it, he would be given an extension of another year, but the amount owed by him would be doubled — “da’f” means “to double”, hence the verse 3:130. And if at the end of this second year, he could not pay, the amount owed would again be doubled, meaning that the amortization amount would have been, in many cases, exponentially several times greater than the principal loan amount. It is this practice which was known as “riba”, and which may, in today’s terms, be translated as usury or loan sharking.” [For the complete question and answer]

Maher Hathout, Uzma Jamil, Gasser Hathout, and Nayyer Ali

In a book In Pursuit of Justice: The Jurisprudence of Human Rights in Islam, the above authors argue:

“We argue that the Qur’an does not mandate equity over debt financing, and allows transactions that are mutually beneficial. The usury verse is not the only verse in the Qur’an on business. Much more prominent in the Qur’an is the command to engage in honest business, in particular to give full measure. Specifically, the Qur’an says, Woe to those that deal in fraud; those who, when they have to receive by measure from men, exact full measure- but when they have to give by measure or weight to men, give less than due (Qur’an 83:1-3). This command requires that both parties to any business transaction pay the full and fair values of what they are purchasing. Failure to do so is a profound violation of Qur’anic commercial principles. Debt financing, when done in accord with this principle is permissible. When the lender gets more than he is entitled to, he commits the sin of usury. When he gets less, he is engaging in charity. But charity is a voluntary act, and not one required in business transactions.”

Conclusion

This essay is under development. More to be added, and the entries above would be further updated. If you have any additional information, please contact me.

There are many academics, experts and professionals in the field of Islamic economics and finance, in my humble estimation, do not believe in the riba-interest equation. For example, read the book Islamic Finance in the Global Economy [Edinburgh University Press, 2000] by Ibrahim Warde, and see if his personal position on the issue of riba-interest equation can be determined. There are also many non-Muslim scholars and experts who work in this field. For examples, one can read the works of Clement Henry and Rodney Wilson, Philip Molyneux, et al. (their works are cited in the bibliography), and, once again, see if their personal position on the riba-interest equation can be determined. One of my close friends is a professor of finance, authors of several books and almost a dozen refereed publications in Islamic finance, and frequent participants to pertinent conferences around the world. Almost a year ago, I asked him that I have read most of your works, but nowhere I could determine what is your position on riba-interest equation. What he explained was interesting. He mentioned that he does mostly empirical work, where he does not need to take or state his own position on such fundamental issue. He also pointed out what has happened to other scholars who have been public in taking any position at variance with the orthodox position. I also closely know another senior professor of finance, who at one time was the chair of the economics group of the Association of Muslim Social Scientists (AMSS) in USA. He is one of the most prolific contributors to the field. However, due to his Non-equivalence position, he doesn’t get any more invitation to any of those funded conferences.

Regardless, as illustrated above, far from having an unanimous agreement or Ijma, there is considerable disagreement in this regard. Broader agreement would be found in earlier works before modern banking system emerged. During those times, the discourse revolved around Riba and its various types. However, as the discourse shifted toward equating interest in general with Riba in recent centuries, consistently there is less agreement, let alone unanimity, about interest in all forms being prohibited. It should be noted that those who do not agree with a simple Riba-Interest equation might not have a uniform view or explanation as to why they disagree with the equation. However, a common thread for the critics is that unless the financial transactions are exploitative, i.e., usurious, the mutually agreed transactions or contracts are valid and lawful from the Islamic viewpoint.

The limited purpose of this essay was not to deal with the issue whether interest is or is not prohibited from the Islamic viewpoint. Rather, the purpose here is to factually establish that there is no unanimous agreement or ijma about the riba-Interest equation.