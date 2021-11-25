Dr. Fathi Osman

Dr. Fathi Osman is a renowned scholar of Islam, Muslim intellectual development and the contemporary Muslim world. He has taught at prominent universities in the Middle East, Asia and the west. In his highly acclaimed book, Concepts of the Qur’an: A Topical Reading (2nd edition, Los Angeles, MVI Publications, 1999), Dr. Osman echoes Muhammad Asad on the issue and adds the following comments regarding verses al-Baqarah/275-281:

The above verses deal with the unlawful usury followed by others that deal with lending/borrowing contracts between people. Usury, ‘riba’ in Arabic, was mentioned in the earlier verse 30:39. ‘And whatever you may give in usury so that it may increase through (other) people’s possessions will bring [you] no increase in the sight of God, whereas all that you give in charity seeking God’s acceptance, it is they who shall have their recompense manifold’. Usury or ‘riba’ in the Qur’an may encompass any unlawful addition to the principal when such an addition is unfair and thus harmful to the individuals and the society. As Ibn Kathir noticed in his commentary on the verse 2:275, as did other commentators and jurists, riba is one of the most difficult subjects in Islamic law, since the verse prohibiting riba, as well as what the Prophet said about riba in his sermon during the ‘Farewell Pilgrimage,’ came in the last days of the Prophet’s life. As a result of this, the Companions had no opportunity to ask him about the matter, so that even ‘Caliph’ Umar stated a wish that the Prophet could have given some explanations, according to a report by Ibn Hanbal. In general, riba has been related to loans involving an exploitation of the economically weak the borrower may be merely using the money to fulfill a need of life. Even if he/she uses the loan in investment he/she may receive less than the interest, which the lender gains in any case, or he/she (the borrower) may lose altogether. In this commentary on the above verse Muhammad Asad rightfully states, ‘… We realize that the question as to what kinds of financial transactions fall within the category of riba is closely connected with the socio-economic motivation.’ The motivation referred to here is that of lending and borrowing and is connected with the circumstances underlying the mutual gain and loss and fair benefit from the transaction, in addition to the genuine consent of the borrower and lender. Thus ‘… it is a question as to how profits and risks may be equitably shared by both partners to a loan transaction … Our answers must necessarily vary in accordance with the changes …’ These changes may occur in the situation of the involved parties, the society and/or the economy. ‘Hence, while the Qur’anic condemnation of the concept and practice of riba is unequivocal and final, every successive Muslim generation is faced with the challenge of giving new dimensions and a fresh economic meaning to this term which may be rendered as ‘usury’.

What Muhammad Asad has clarified is essential, since ‘usury’ is not a name of certain concrete material object, but of a dealing between two or more people which only be understood within historical and social circumstances. Linguistic explanation of riba as an ‘addition’ or an ‘increase’ cannot shed any light on the matter, since any legitimate incurrence of profit is also an increase. Relating the words ‘addition’ or ‘increase’ to a loan in particular may also not be sufficiently convincing, because the circumstances of the society and the dealer have to be considered, since a loan may have secured mutually free agreement, mutual gain and payment, mutual equitable benefit, social usefulness, etc. Thus, a socio-economic context is necessary to define a socio-economic practice and figure out what ‘harm’ and injustice in the dealing provide legal justification for the prohibition, as Qur’anic verses on riba are few, and the Prophet died before elaborating on the matter of responding to questions about it. His mere reference to riba in the loans among Arabs before Islam (riba al-jahiliyyah) in the sermon of the Farewell Pilgrimage’ underlines the historical and social circumstances of the transaction.

A prohibition has its reason (‘illa) in civil and commercial transactions, which may be indicated explicitly or implicitly. In the case of riba, we cannot find explicit indications. As historical and social circumstances play a role in what may be harmful and unfair in a loan or in any exchange, the legal outcome may vary according to different times and places. Transactions will never cease to emerge and vary. No rigid and/or superficial legal frames which ignore individual and social circumstances can be formulated. The general principle of Shariah regarding transactions ‘mu’amalat’ is allowance, unless there is a contradiction of a legal rule of Shariah. One of the fundamentals and significant goals of Shariah is to prevent ‘harm’ and ‘hardship’ or even substantial pressure, ‘haraj’ in Arabic, [see 5:6; 22:78; also 2:185, 233, 286; 6:152; 7:42; 23:62; 65:7]. Ignoring historical developments as well as socio-economic differences and changes, some jurists in modern times have been inclined to deal with the term ‘interest,’ used in modern transactions [e.g. banking, insurance, mortgage … etc.], as if it were an exact synonym of ‘usury/riba’, thus ignoring the modern development in which banking and insurance operations and independent institutions have emerged and developed, which have led to a separation of financing and financial investment on one side and production (be it agricultural or industrial or otherwise and commercial enterprises) on the other. Besides, the time factor has become essential in modern transactions, since the revolutionary changes in transportation and communications has its enormous effect on money circulation, the flow and availability of cash, and consequently the need for credit.

Accordingly, the ‘risk’ factor is aggravated by the speed of transactions that can be done by telephone, fax or through computer. The contemporary global village in which we live has developed mass-production and mass-marketing which require enormous capital. An Australian company may have an enterprise in Malaysia or Pakistan and may rely on financing from American or European banks. This has increased the need for specialist establishments to deal with financing and to provide financial services which are different from the long or medium term operations and risks of agricultural or industrial production and commercial enterprises. Such financial establishment benefits a wide range of shareholders, depositors, and borrowers, and furthermore they are often not owned by individuals. Thus, legal safeguards can protect against monopoly and various forms of fraud and exploitation. The central (national) bank has it supervisory and controlling role in relation to financial activities and establishments. Moreover, money no longer takes the form of gold or silver, and thus cannot maintain stability in its value. Fluctuation in the value of currency and inflation in the prices of commodities affect the purchasing power of money over time. All these qualitative changes in contemporary world economics have to be considered deeply in order to precisely ascertain the nature and the role of ‘interest’ and how it can be understood in relation to and in comparison with the texts of the Qur’an and Sunna, and the historical, social circumstances related to ‘riba’. Besides, the particular situation of the involved parties and the transactions should be studied. ‘Every successive Muslim generation’ – Muhammad Asad rightly states, and I may add every Muslim society with its own particular circumstances – ‘is faced with the challenge of giving new dimensions and a fresh economic meaning to the term (riba) which may be rendered as usury.’ Several juristic attempts have been made to ascertain whether certain emerging and widely-needed transactions may or may not be included in the prohibited riba.

In his distinguished work ‘Ilm Usul al-Fiqh [first edition, 1942] Abdel-Wahab Khallaf [d. January 1956], the prominent Egyptian jurist and professor of Shariah at the College of Law in Cairo University, quoted late Hanafi sources that allowed the taking of loans which could be paid back with certain addition if the borrower was in need [p. 210, 12th ed., Kuwait 1978]. (It should be pointed out here that generally, even when there is an obvious and clear-cut prohibition against a thing, God allows it for the individual in cases of necessity [e.g., 2:173; 5:3; 6:119, 145; 16:115], and He allows the society to do the same in the case of a common need [e.g. see Khallaf, ‘Ilm Usul al-Fiqh, p. 208-210; al-Juwayni, Imam ul-Haramayn Abdul-Malik, Ghiyath al-Umam, edited by Fu’ad Abdel Mun’im, Mustafa Hilmi, Cairo: no date, p. 345]). …

Islamic justice secures the legitimate rights of anyone who had been involved in profiting from usury before the Qur’anic prohibition came into effect. Such a person could keep his/her past gains from usury, since Shariah requires that law after it is publicly announced, and can by no means be retroactive; ‘Whosoever received admonition from his[/her] Lord and thereupon desists [from usury] may keep the past gains, and it will be for God to judge him [/her]; but whomsoever reverts – they are destined for the fire …’ [2:275], ‘God has pardoned what is past, but whoever offends again, God will inflict his retribution on him [/her] …’ [5:95; see also 4:22, 23; 8:38]. As for a recent lending of money to gain usury, the lender is entitled to the principal ‘unwronging and unwronged’ [2:279] Shariah always aims to remove only the injustice, and no to eliminate the person who commits it. Its purpose is to ‘Fight against the aggressors until they revert to God’s commandment; and if they revert, make peace between them [two fighting parties] with justice, and deal equitably [with both of them] … ‘ [49:9]. Human circumstances will never improve if yesterday’s wronged (party) becomes today’s wrong-doer(s). The lender, who used to gain from any delay of the debtor in paying back the debt, as this would increase the lender’s gain from usury, is urged now by the Qur’an to consider the circumstances of the borrower whenever there is any delay in paying back the debt: ‘And if a debtor should be in a difficulty, grant him a delay until a time of ease’. Moreover, the lender is urged to go beyond the justice of retrieving his money to the kindness and generosity of entirely remitting the debt if the debtor is going through a hardship, as such an act ‘would be for your own good if you only know,’ [2:280] In addition to God’s award in the life to come, helping overwhelmed debtors would revive their purchasing power which would benefit the producers, the sellers and the whole society. Some state revenues of social welfare dues used to relieve the overwhelmed debtors [9:60].

In the end, the Qur’an calls those who might have repeatedly squeezed money from persons who suffer difficulties to keep in mind that this life will come to an end, and it is wise for the human being to be conscious of his/her accountability before God in the eternal life to come, when ‘every human being shall be paid in full for what he[/she] has earned, and none shall be wronged’ [2:281]. [pp. 916-918]