I share today a paper presented by Imam Tajudeen M.B. Adigun Ph.D Ameer/Chairman FCT Imams titled Importance of Imams’ Forum: Committee of FCT Imams as a Case Study, at the Conference Hall of the Muslim Community Centre (Fu’ad Lababidi Mosque), Zone 3, Wuse Abuja, on June 19, 2021.

INTRODUCTION

Imam is an Arabic word which means (“a leader,” or “model”), imam is someone who leads Muslim worshippers in prayer(s). In a general sense, imam is as refer to as the head of the Muslim community (Ummah). The word imam is found in many chapters of the Glorious Qurʾān.

And We made of them Imams to guide by Our command when they were patient, and they were certain of Our communications. AS-SAJDA 32:24

And We made them Imams who guided (people) by Our command, and We revealed to them the doing of good and the keeping up of prayer and the giving of the alms, and Us (alone) did they serve. [An-anbiya 21:73]

And when his Lord tried Ibrahim with certain words, he fulfilled them. He said: Surely I will make you an Imam of men. Ibrahim said: And of my offspring? My covenant does not include the unjust. [BAQARA 2:124]

QUALITIES OF A SUCCESSFUL IMAM

Fear of Allah

Role model

Self Reliance

Contentment

Focus and Current

Self Discipline

Generosity

Sincerity

Patient and Perseverance

Dedication and Commitment

Knowledge

Brave and Courageous

Humble

Imam must always pray for the Ummah and the nation.

BROTHERHOOD AND UNITY OF IMAMS

The believers are but brethren, therefore make peace between your brethren and be careful of (your duty to) Allah that mercy may be received on you. [Hujrat 49:10]

Indeed, those who have believed and emigrated and fought with their wealth and lives in the cause of Allah and those who gave shelter and aided they are allies of one another. But those who believed and did not emigrate – for you there is no guardianship of them until they emigrate. And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help, except against a people between yourselves and whom is a treaty. And Allah is Seeing of what you do. Al-Anfal, Ayah 72.

And those who disbelieved are allies of one another. If you do not do so, there will be fitnah on earth and great corruption. Al-Anfal 7: 73

But those who have believed and emigrated and fought in the cause of Allah and those who gave shelter and aided – it is they who are the believers, truly. For them is forgiveness and noble provision. Al-Anfal 7: 74.

UNITY IN ISLAM

And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. And remember the favor of Allah upon you – when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together and you became, by His favor, brothers. And you were on theedge of a pit of the Fire, and He saved you from it. Thus does Allah make clear to you His verses that you may be guided. AL-Imran 3 : 103

ROLE OF IMAMS IN SECURING THE NATION

Security mostly refers to protection from hostile forces, but it has a wide range of other senses: for example, as the absence of harm and availability of food.

SOME SECURITY CHALLENGES IN NIGERIA

§ Boko Haram (B.H.)

§ Farmer/Herders clashes

§ Kidnappers

§ Robbery

§ Oil bunkering

§ IPOB/ESN

§ Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Zamfara, Kebbi,

§ Niger and Kaduna among others.

INSECURITY

And Allah sets forth a parable: (Consider) a town safe and secure to which its means of subsistence come in abundance from every quarter; but it became ungrateful to Allah’s favors, therefore Allah made it to taste the utmost degree of hunger and fear because of what they wrought. [AN-NAHL 16:112]

Imam should serve as a role model in establishing peace in the society.

Imam must continue to preach the importance of peace to their followers.

Imam must expose anybody who want to destabilize the peace and the security of the nation.

Imam must preach to the Government and security agencies to be proactive in dealing with the security challenges e.g. injustice and unfairness, unemployment etc.

Imam must preach to the Government to equip security agencies with all kind of supports and logistics.

Imam must preach to the Government to deal decisively and publically with those who are causing insecurity no matter how influential they are in the society and to assure them of abundance reward with Allah.

PUNISHMENT

The punishment of those who wage war against Allah and His messenger and strive to make mischief in the land is only this, that they should be murdered or crucified or their hands and their feet should be cut off on opposite sides or they should be imprisoned; this shall be as a disgrace for them in this world, and in the hereafter they shall have a grievous chastisement. [MAIDA 5:33]

SOLUTION TO INSECURITY IN THE NATION

[106:1] For the protection of the Qureaish

[106:2] Their protection during their trading caravans in the winter and the summer

[106:3] So let them serve the Lord of this House

[106:4] Who feeds them against hunger and gives them security against fear.

SOLUTION

And if the people of the towns had believed and guarded (against evil) We would certainly have opened up for them blessings from the heaven and the earth, but they rejected, so We overtook them for what they had earned.

A'RAF 7:96

BRIEF HISTORY OF FCT IMAMS

The Committee of FCT Imams (CFII) was formed in the year 2004 through the efforts of some few individuals and through some organizations.

Less than fifty Juma’ah Imams and their deputies regularly attended the monthly meetings of the committee which was rotated then among five mosques which are:

1. Fou’ad Lababidi Mosque at Zone 3,

2. Uthman Bn Affan Masjid (Opp. Banex Plaza, Wuse

3. JIBWIS Juma’ah Mosque Berger,

4. Life Camp Central Mosque and

5. Area 11 Juma’ah Mosque, before they finally decided to concentrate at

Fou’ad Lababidi Zone 3 .

BRIEF HISTORY CONTINUE

At the initial stage as mentioned above, it was a monthly meeting, with periodic Dawrah which held at least twice a year where various topics were selected and resource persons were invited from different parts of the country, more especially Professors or Senior University lecturers, senior government officials or public office holders, to discuss on the issues at hand at any particular event.

More than twenty Dawrah of this type were held since inception.

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF C.F.I.I.

Capacity building of the Imams.

Uniting the FCT Imams and all Imams in the country in future.

To educate and encourage Imam to be self reliance.

To educate the generality of the Muslims Ummah.

To relate cordially with all Muslims and non Muslims in the country and beyond.

Rendering Humanitarian services where necessary.

ACHIEVEMENTS



Weekly (Ta’aleem)

We have conducted more than 20 Dawrahs

Recruiting and appointing Imams where consulted.

Reconciliation among Imams and others

Unity and brotherhood of the Imams in the FCT.

Relating with political leaders by advising them positively

Relationship with various Imams from different States

Maintaining cordial relationship with Muslims organizations

Land acquired proposed for rice mill company

ACHIVEMENTS

Unification of FCT Khutbah when necessary.

and non Muslims

Owning two Bakery (Maraba and Kuje Branches)

Assisting the IDPS in all the affected areas.

Presenting palliatives to all area councils during the covid19 pandemic

Countering the ideologies contrary to the teaching of Islam e.g BH

Monthly financial assistance to Imams in the Rural Areas.

CONCLUSION