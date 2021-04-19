BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

The Jiddah-based Islamic Development Bank is supporting Kwara State’s health insurance scheme with $99,950 grant.

The bank’s assistance will ensure the enrolment of 4,500 more indigent persons to the scheme that is delivering free medical care covering many ailments and surgeries.

“We continue to advocate to donor agencies and developmental partners on behalf of the Kwara State to support the efforts of the state government to enable acceleration of scheme uptake. One of such engagements has yielded positive results,” PharmAccess Foundation, the technical partner to the state government on health insurance said in a statement.

“We are delighted to inform you that a grant of $99,950 will be made available over an 18-month period to support the efforts of Kwara State Health Insurance Agency through a strategic partnership between PharmAccess Foundation and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to increase access to basic healthcare services (in Kwara State). The grant from IsDB Engage and Transform Fund will be used to finance the annual premiums for 4,500 indigent enrollees and support the quality improvement of 25 (Kwara) healthcare providers for a period of 18 months,” it added.

The state government had on its own paid the premiums for 10,000 indigent persons to the scheme that was officially launched in September, 2020.

In February 2021, the huge investments by the state attracted federal government’s support that has seen the free enrolment of additional 21,000 indigent persons to the scheme.

Executive secretary of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Olubunmi Winter said in a statement yesterday that the impressive support and the goodwill Kwara State is receiving revolve around government’s own initial investments in the scheme, adding that 10,000 more indigent persons will soon be added on state sponsorship.