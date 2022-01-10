Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been urged to establish a body that will regulate the propagation of Islam in the country.

An Islamic teacher at AlHikmah University, Ilorin, Prof Lateef Oladimeji, made the call while delivering the maiden inaugural lecture of the institution.

His lecture was titled: “Roving preachers of the message: Deconstructing da’wah across borders.’’

Oladimeji said the body should be charged with the task of moderating and regulating the activities of those engaged in da’wah, especially on electronic and social media.

He also enjoined religious and political leaders to relentlessly preach a peaceful lifestyle at all times.

“The body should also embark on periodic workshops and seminars for imams and scholars involved in da’wah at state and local government levels. Da’wah is not an all-comers affair. People who have keen interest in the propagation of Islam must be educated, knowledgeable and trained in Islamic sciences. Above all, they should be those imbued with the fear of Allah.

“Religious and political leaders should relentlessly preach a peaceful lifestyle both privately and publicly in order that our nation be returned to peaceful, egalitarian and non-violent society. This will allow for meaningful socio-political and economic development.

“The Nigerian Association of Teachers of Arabic and Islamic Studies (NATAIS) in collaboration with other reputable Muslim organisations should consider the establishment of diploma-awarding da’wah national institute for the training of personnel, young Muslims male and female Muslims alike on the nitty-gritty of propagation of Islam,” Oladimeji added.

He urged Al-Hikmah University “to take a leading role by developing and designing a course on da’wah methodology in Islamic studies and making it a university programme at the undergraduate level in line with modern challenges to equip graduates with necessary tools for the propagation of Islam.”