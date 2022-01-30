An Abuja-based Islamic scholar and managing director, Comerel Travels and Tours Limited, Ustaz Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad, has charged Islamic clerics to strive to be self-reliant rather than be on the pulpits for sustenance.

He gave the charge in Abuja yesterday while speaking at a capacity building forum organized by Al-HABIBIYAH Islamic Society to equip imams and women Islamic scholars with requisite skills and expose them to opportunities that can be harnessed for income generation.

He said; “The essence of this event is to encourage Islamic scholars and imams to have the preoccupation that taking care of their needs and sustenance as people who are calling others to what would please their maker.”

Speaking on whether the government is empowering religious leaders, Abubakar said, “Government is already empowering the imams with all the programs that are on ground but I think what should be done now is to focus more on the religious institution and see how they can come in to participate in the programs so that they would be able to fend for themselves in a dignified way.”

He cautioned the imams and all Muslims to differentiate their needs from wants, explaining that needs are essential.

“If you concentrate on what you want, you would exceed the limit that is set by Allah.

“What we need is necessary, and what we want is endless and one should be careful what they hope for,” he said.

One of the participants, Habiba Ahmed, said Muslims should rely on Allah and be consistent with whatever they do.

“If you dive to do anything in life, you should be consistent in it and if it closes, you should not be scared to look for other means. We should not rely on people because Islam has thought us,” he said.

Another participant, Musodiq Oladikpo, said imam needs to have a source of livelihood so that they wouldn’t eat what is unlawful (Haram).