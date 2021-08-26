Following the death of two abducted Salihu Tanko Islamiyya pupils last Thursday and five others who may also die because they are in critical conditions, the parents have started raising money for another ransom to the bandits.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the death of the pupils; a boy who was six years old and a girl who was 10 years old, further moved the parents and school authorities who have begun the quest for money to pay the ransom.

The head teacher of the Islamiyya, Malam Alhassan Garba Abubakar told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the condition of the children as painted to him by the bandits who contacted him was pathetic.

He said when they contacted him, they have reduced the ransom to release the pupils from N20million earlier requested to N18 million.

“They called me and broke the news of the death, they urged me to make haste for the release of the children because five of them are also in critical conditions,” he said.

Following the development, he said they have renewed their appeal for money to pay the ransom and pray that God will touch the bandits’ heart to release the children.

He expressed concern that “with the death of two of the children plus the earlier four who died, six of the children are now gone even though we have paid N50 million earlier, we pray that this time around God will touch their heart to release them.”

Asked whether the school and the parents had approached the government he said the state government is averse to payment of ransom, adding that they need help from well-meaning individuals to raise the N18 million ransom demanded by the bandits.