By Royal Ibeh,

The International Society of Minimally Invasive and Virtual Surgery (ISMIVS), has commended the managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, on his contribution to the science world.

The ISMIVS is an organisation that seeks to provide physicians and allied health scientists and technologists with scientific and educational programmes and materials of the highest quality, and to constantly improve the content and value of these scientific and educational activities. It seeks to promote research in all aspects of minimally-invasive and noninvasive medicine and related sciences, including clinical research in the promotion of quality and personalized healthcare.

Featured as the Personality in the Medical Education World in the 2020 December Newsletter, ISMIVS highlighted Ajayi’s career path in the science world, focusing on his contribution in assisting women, battling with infertility and endometriosis and his efforts in tackling brain drain in the health sector.

It reads, “Dr. Abayomi Ajayi was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He completed his postgraduate training at the University College Hospital, Ibadan in 1994 with the fellowship of the West African College of Surgeons in Obstetrics and Gynaecologists.

“He joined the services of Lagoon Hospital, Lagos as a Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecologist in February 1995 and held this position till October 2002, when he left to start Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, which pioneered the Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Injection (IMSI) in Nigeria; specializing in in-vitro fertilization and treatment of infertility. He is the country’s representative of obgyn.net, which is an international network of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists.

“In 2019, Dr Ajayi launched a Physicians Mentoring Programme for young medical professionals to tackle the high rate of brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector. He is the country representative for Endometriosis Support Group. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio programs talking and educating people about infertility. He hosts a bi-weekly live interactive session on Facebook and Instagram where he talks about fertility related issues. This has had a huge influence on both the local communities as well as the world at large.”