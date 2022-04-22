Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said theISO 9001:2015 Certificate from the NECA’s Global Certification Limited, received by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) is a major achievement for the country’s health sector.

At the presentation of the certificate yesterday in Abuja, the minister said the attainment of ISO 9001:2015 by PCN will enable the council to improve on its robust regulatory system.

He said the great achievement was recorded through the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through United State Pharmacopeia (USP)/Promoting Quality of Medicines Plus (PQM+).

The registrar ofPCN, Mohammed Elijah, said the council has integrated its processes and procedures to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 Standards, in order to ensure that it delivers its mandate in a sustainable manner.

He also said that the council has put in place necessary machineries to ensure that PCN remains ISO 9001:2015 compliant.

USAID mission director, Anne Petterson, said the achievement will improve the quality of Nigerians’ lives, especially women and children.