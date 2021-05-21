Israel’s security cabinet yesterday agreed a ceasefire deal to end 11-day conflict with the Palestinian Hamas militants and others in Gaza after death toll in the violence reached nearly 240 with thousands injured on both sides mostly Palestinians.

Israeli authorities said the truce was proposed by Egypt and would be “mutual and unconditional”. Israeli cabinet confirmed the decision but its statement said the time for it to come into effect has not yet been agreed.

The main Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, confirmed the ceasefire, stressing that the ceasefire will come into force at 02:00 local time (23:00 GMT) today.

The statement from the Israeli cabinet confirming the decision, said “The Political Security Cabinet unanimously accepted the recommendation of all security officials, the chief of staff, the head of the Shin Bet (internal security agency), the head of the Mossad (foreign intelligence) and the head of the National Security Council, to accept the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which will take effect at a later date.

“The chief of staff, the military echelon and the head of the GSS reviewed before the ministers Israel’s great achievements in the campaign, some of which were unprecedented.

“The political echelon emphasizes that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign.”

Egypt is sending security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to help uphold ceasefire, state TV said.

Meanwhile Palestinian militants Hamas said the ceasefire announced by Israel amounts to a “victory” for the Palestinian people and a defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Hamas official has told the Associated Press news agency.

Ali Barakeh said Hamas militants would remain on alert until mediators have been in touch to finalise the details of the truce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt, Qatar and the UN have played leading roles in mediating the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

International pressure had been growing on Israel – as a special session was held for several hours at the UN General Assembly which echoed with calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Fighting began in Gaza on 10 May after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in occupied East Jerusalem that culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. Hamas began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes.

Nearly 240 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza so far, according to its Hamas-controlled health ministry. Israel has said at least 150 militants are among those killed in Gaza. Hamas does not give casualty figures for fighters.

In Israel 12 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service said. Israel said some 4,000 rockets have been fired towards its territory by militants in Gaza.