The executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Israeli authorities have agreed to look into the possibility of procuring a three-month group visa for Nigerian pilgrims that would cover the pilgrimage period as against the two-week visa policy.

Rev. Pam also stressed that Nigerians visiting Israel for pilgrimage should be treated with respect and dignity like pilgrims from other countries.

The executive secretary met with state pilgrimage leaders and managers, comprising the state chairmen and secretaries of State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards and the FCT to chart a new course for the 2021 general pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan and Rome on Friday in Abuja.

The executive secretary recently visited the State of Israel, met with the Israeli minister of tourism as well as the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria.

The NCPC chief executive also informed the pilgrimage leaders that the Israeli authorities were favourably disposed to commence direct flights from Nigeria to Tel-Aviv during the pilgrimage, promising that the activation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the State of Israel was discussed.

He hinted that Israel as a nation is taking the fight against the spread of COVID 19 seriously, hence it had shut its doors on 29th November, 2021, to prevent entry into Israel by foreigners.