Suspected members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have attacked Magumeri town in Magumeri local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered from the local government chairman, Ali Yaumi, that the terrorists, who mounted on three guntrucks, attacked the town at about 12:00am on Wednesday.

“They attacked the town from behind, burning down Airtel Telecom Mast.

“While the military engaged them, some of them sneaked into the General Hospital to steal a refrigerator and some bedsheets,” Yaumi said.

He further confirmed that no one was hurt within the town by the terrorists as they silently sneaked out.

While appreciating the military, he said there was the need for them to be proactive, especially after receiving intelligence from local sources.

“They were later chased away by the military with aerial support but they need to be proactive. They have done well but sometimes they get intelligence report about the terrorists grouping but don’t take action until they are attacked,” the local government boss said.

He added that peace has since been restored in the town as people go about their normal activities.