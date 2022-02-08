The North-East Women for Peace has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the sustained raid on terrorists in the region.

The group reacting to Saturday’s surrender of some Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their families, said the development was a reflection of pressure by the troops of the Armed Forces ably coordinated by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

LEADERSHIP reported on Saturday that 104 members of the ISWAP and their families surrendered to troops in the North-east theatre.

This was confirmed on Monday by the Director of Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General Bernard Onyeuko.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women group in a press release signed by its leader, Fatima Bindir, said the renewed collaboration of the different arms of the Armed Forces has indeed proved effective in the war against insurgency.

The group commended the Armed Forces under the able leadership of Gen. Lucky Irabor for mounting pressure on the terrorists.

“The surrender of the terrorists and their families show that they are under intense attack by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We commend the Defence Headquarters for the coordination which continues to yield results in the war against insurgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge our people, especially our women to support and cooperate with the Armed Forces to restore peace in our region. Without peace, there will be no development,” the group added.