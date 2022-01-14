A video of the last attack on Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace In Borno State last Monday where two civilian staff were killed and four vehicles were burnt down, has surfaced.

In the 27-second video obtained by our correspondent in Maiduguri on Friday, the terrorists were seen in commando-style shooting heavily and moving freely without resistance inside the premises of the war institution.

They were also seen pulling down and burning both Nigeria and Army flags at the institution.

The institute sited in Buratai, the country home of a former chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd ), after which it was named, was commissioned by Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, in August 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT