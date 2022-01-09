The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Nigeria, has reportedly reshuffled its cabinet over loss of fighters and commanders in the recent large-scale and heavy bombardment campaign by the Nigerian Military, targeting infrastructure, armouries, camps, and high valued locations in Marte and Abadam LGAs of Borno State.

According to intelligence report obtained by LEADERSHIP, the meeting which was held at Sabon Tumbu, had in attendance four ISWAP Service Chiefs (Fiye), four Kayds (Governors) and some Commanding Militant Officers from the axis of Marte, including Garal, Kayowa, Tumbum Murhu, Kurnawa, Chikun Gudu, Tumbumma, Kwalaram, Kirta, Wulgo and Jubularam, among other notorious insurgent camps.

The new commanders, our correspondent learnt, were announced in a two-day meeting held on January 6 and 7, 2022 at the instance of Sani Shuwaram, the ISWAP leader and Members of the Shura Council comprising of Malam Bako, Abdul-Kaka a.k.a Sa’ad, Abu Ayun and Abba Kaka.

The newly appointed Commanders, according to the report, included Abubakar Dan-Buduma, an ISWAP Operation Commander in Timbuktu, Sambisa Forest, was redeployed to replacedMuhammed Ba’ana, a Naval Officer Commanding, Kirta, Bakkassi Buningil and Doron Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammed Maina was reported to have replaced Muhammed Malumma, as the Chief Judge of Marte while Ibn Umar who was a Judge of the Industrial Court has been replaced by Amir Abdullahi, a high ranking Commander.

Other appointments, according to the report, included Baba Isa, a Chief Naval Officer (Khayd), an indigene of Shuwaram, who was arrested, prosecuted three months ago, and deranked to become a slave (farmer) of Daula (Caliphate), over charges of corruption and human rights abuses by the Shura Council. He was replaced by Muhammed Bello.

Muhammed Bako, Special Militant Forces Commander (Rijal Ann), Goni Mustapha, the Chief Imam; Muhammed Ba’ana, Commander of Kirta; Muhammed Ali, Amir of Kwalaram; Ibn Umar, Chief Prosecutor; Bakura Gana, Commander of Jubularam; Malam Musa, Amir of Jubularam, Muhammed Mustapha Amir of Marte, were to maintain their positions as Commanders.

Impeccable sources with deep knowledge of the terrorists’ activities said that the reshuffling of the cabinet was aimed at restrategising its terror campaigns as the leadership were worried of losing high ranking Commanders and fighters in air attacks launched by the Nigerian Military.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shura Council also directed Muhammed Bako, Special Militant Forces Commander (Rijal Ann), to deploy about 150 youths who recently returned to Nigeria from Somalia after acquiring training, to strategic positions and equip them with gadgets to facilitate easy communications in order to mitigate attacks.