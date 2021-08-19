Apparently miffed by the mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters to the Nigerian military in the North East, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Nigeria has reshuffled its leadership and Shura council, LEADERSHIP findings have revealed.

It was gathered that the ISWAP leadership was sacked following a directive from the headquarters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), for failing to sustain the reunification of ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters after the death of Abubakar Shekau.

Aba-Ibrahim who replaced Abbah-Gana was reportedly appointed as the new ISWAP leader while Malam Bako, Abdul-Kaka, a.k.a Sa’ad, Abu Ayun and Abba Kaka were appointed as the new members of the Shura Council for the ISWAP.

Other appointments, our correspondent learnt, include Muhammed Mustapha who is the New Amir of Marte, Muhammed Malumma, Muhammed Maina and Abubakar Dan- Buduma who were to maintain their former positions as commanders.

It was however unclear if then new appointments represents a change in strategy or a momentary attempt to capture the goodwill of more fighters willing to lay down their arms.

Reliable sources with knowledge of the terrorist activities further revealed that ISWAP was forced to reshuffle its cabinets because of the dwindling fortunes of the organisation which has sufered depletion of fighting militants.

The massive surrender has also thrown confusion and apprehension within the camps of the ISWAP terrorists in Kirta, Wulgo, Sabon Tumbu, Jubularam, Kwalaram, Sigir, Kayowa and Kurnawa, as many other fighters are left with the option to either surrender or flee from the Lake Chad area.

One of the sources who did not want his name in print hinted that the large-scale and heavy bombardment campaign targeting infrastructure, armouries, camps and high-valued locations of the terrorists had also forced the terrorists to go into hiding, bringing untold hunger and hardship in the terrorists’ camps.

The source said, “The massive surrender of Boko Haram fighters is largely due to loss of confidence, maltreatment, and growing insurrections between the ISWAP and members of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād or JAS after the death of their leader Abubakar Shekau.

“Many JAS fighters have been arrested and incarcerated in an ISWAP prison at Tumbum Kayowa for committing various crimes, while those that were former commanders and Amir’s were reduced to junior fighters and marabout slaves within the ISWAP enclaves.

“Some JAS commanders and fighters would prefer to renounce their participation in terrorism campaign and surrender to Nigerian troops than remained with ISWAP to continue facing humiliation in the camps.”

Bandits Kidnap 8 Pupils In Katsina As Gunmen Kill 6 In Plateau

Meanwhile, suspected bandits invaded Sakkai village in Faskari local government area of Katsina State and abducted eight Islamiyya school pupils and a teacher.

A credible source told LEADERSHIP that the victims were attending evening lessons at the school premises when the hoodlums stormed the school and whisked them away.

Though family members are yet to be contacted at the time of filing this report, it was expected that the bandits would soon contact them as usual.

It was also gathered that a woman died of cardiac arrest due to shock from gunshots when the bandits attacked the community.

In a related development, three persons were shot dead when some Bandits attacked the headquarters of Batsari local government area yesterday night.

The source said, “By the time the bandits came to Batsari, we learnt that the security men were at Dankar village which was surrounded by bandits.”

He added that the bandits also abducted several persons during the attack.

The state Police Command was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

In a related development, gunmen on Wednesday morning defied the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) of Miango District in Bassa local government area of Plateau State and attacked the area killing six people.

It was gathered that the gunmen who stormed the community shot sporadically and killed the victims in the process.

The secretary-general of the Irigwe Development Association, Comrade Danjuma Auta Dickson, who confirmed the killings in a statement, said the Irigwe nation has continued to come under attacks over the unfortunate incident on the Rukuba Road where innocent commuters were killed.

According to him, the Irigwe nation knows nothing about the attack and has continued to distance themselves from the ungodly act as peace-loving citizens.

He said, “Yet, last night one of our villages, Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) was attacked by suspected herdsmen.”

The statement added that five people confirmed dead so far at Tafi Gana village of Miango District Irigwe Chiefdom.

He also said this is apart from another son of Irigwe killed at Dong village in the evening of 16th August 2021.

The community leader called on security operatives and government to put a stop to the ugly development, stressing that if nothing was done to avert the trend, Irigwe people will be wiped out from the earth.

The police public relations officer, Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, could not be reached for confirmation of the incident as his mobile phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.

Islamiyya Pupils Will Soon Be Released – CP

Meanwhile, amid growing disenchantment over the handling of the release of the abducted Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school pupils, the new Niger State commissioner of Police, Bala Kuryas, has assured that the abducted children will soon be released.

He said intelligence gathering was on and the security agencies in the state were doing their best to locate where the children are and rescue them safely.

The police boss told journalists in Mariga local government area during a tour of tactical teams and special formations across security vulnerable areas in the state that all was in place to rescue the children unharmed.

He said, “The children will be released very soon. Intelligence is everywhere; we are doing our best in trying to locate where these children are and by the grace of God, I can assure you that efforts are being put in place, both by the state government and the security agencies, to see the release of the children.”

The commissioner of police who was taking his first working tour across the state expressed satisfaction over the security architecture of the state, adding that the state government and his predecessor had done their best to reduce terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities to its barest minimum.

“I am happy with the security architecture of the state. The state has done a lot to see that these violent crimes are reduced to the barest minimum. I have checked the security architecture of the state and I intend to improve upon what my predecessor had done. That is why I have embarked on this tour of duty to check my tactical team and to know the terrain of the state,” he said.

He visited several security posts in Zugeru, Tegina, Mariga and Kontagora and urged the men on ground to redouble their efforts in combating and eradicating banditry and terrorism in the areas.