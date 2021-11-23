Air Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai operating in the North East has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) members including tax collectors in Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

The airstrikes were executed following intelligence that the tax collectors, who always moved in groups, were sighted and targeted at different locations while mounting roadblocks to collect taxes and levies from commuters and merchants in the town.

Military sources said “the airstrike was conducted at Tumbum Kanta and Mangari, close to Baga in Kukawa local government Area of Borno State.

“We couldn’t ascertain the exact figure of the terrorists killed, but they are more than a dozen.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian troops in a separate gun battle eliminated another group of ISWAP terrorists in Marte.

PRNigeria said four soldiers and one Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member who were wounded during the operation were airlifted for medical attention in Maiduguri.