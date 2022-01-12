Suspected Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists have on Monday evening killed two civilian staff and burnt down four vehicles at Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace in Borno State.

The institute sited in Buratai, the country home of former chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai ( rtd ), which was named after the former COAS, was commissioned by Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum in August 2020.

According to an intelligence report obtained by LEADERSHIP yesterday in Maiduguri, the Islamic State of West Africa ( ISWAP) fighters attacked the institute in about 10 gun trucks, 2x MRAP with a large number of foot soldiers.

The report added that “during the attack, the terrorists gained access into the Tukur Yusuf Buratai Institute and reportedly killed two civilian staff while 4 vehicles were burnt down in the car park.

“Similarly, terrorists launched RPG on the security/reception area of the institute. However, the attack was repelled by troops with terrorists fleeing towards Timbuktu Triangle,” the security report added.

Our correspondent learnt that the former army chief who is now Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic had during the commissioning of the institute said that the training school was part of Nigerian Army’s aim of understanding all forms of warfare, particularly new forms of asymmetric conflict, including terrorism and insurgency.

Buratai said then: “The Tukur Buratai Institute aims at training and capacity building for military personnel as well as civilians in counter-terrorism and insurgency, humanitarian responses, peace building and construction.”

He added that the institute had six centres, including research, documentationy, counter-terrorism and insurgency, cyber security, strategic communication and centre for museum and archives.

The Buratai axis which connects Buni Yadi Community in Yobe State have been subject of the terrorists’ attacks for some times now.

Despite the base of special forces in the route connecting Buratai in Borno State and Buni Yadi in Yobe State, the terrorists have been unleashing mayhem on the axis including the recent reported attack on the special forces base and a police station in Buni Yadi.