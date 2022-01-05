Suspected members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group, on Wednesday, overran Buni Gari town in Gujba local government area of Yobe State, setting ablaze on Ambulance and carting away drugs from the facility.

The incident took place at about 5:30am when Muslim faithful were observing morning prayers.

A resident who gave his name as Mohammed Abubakar told our correspondent on the phone that the insurgents also dislodged a security formation in the area as residents fled for safety.

He added that, “We are in confusion seriously, we don’t know where to go, we feel unsafe because we used to hear that they were sighted in the sorrounding bush. We have surrendered everything in the hands of God, it is very unfortunate.”

According to another community member, who did not want his name mentioned, he said: “Around 5.50am, we heard the sound of gunshots from all directions, we immediately alerted our people and ran into the bush for safety.

“The attackers set ablaze our health centre before proceeding to the military formation in Buni Gari.”

All efforts to get confirmation from security authorities proved abortive as at press time.

