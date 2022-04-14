Suspected Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have killed five internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Konduga local government area of Borno State, an intelligence source said.

LEADERSHIP gathered from the source that the victims were aged between 20 and 23.

The source added that the IDPs were killed by the terrorists on Tuesday evening as Muslim faithful were about breaking their fast.

“The victims were out in search of tamarind when the terrorists attacked them.The boys were six in number. The terrorist killed five and one of them narrowly escaped. It was the escapee who brought the information to us,” the source narrated.

The escapee claimed to have seen the dead bodies of the other five, as well as one old man, who was held captive by the terrorists.