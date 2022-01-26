Airstrikes executed by the Nigerian military at Kirta Wulgo in the North East Nigeria have neutralized key Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and other terrorists.

The air interdiction strikes undertaken by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Tucano aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai according to sources eliminated several ISWAP commanders and terrorists at the location around the Lake Chad area.

LEADERSHIP reports that ISWAP Senior Commander, Mallam Ari in charge of Kirta Wulgo and foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) for the terrorists were killed during the airstrikes by the aircraft.

Military sources said that the airstrikes were authorised after intelligence revealed over 40 terrorists converging at the fringes of Northeast Kirta Wulgo, close to a point where a suspected ISWAP flag was hoisted.

“Some were also seen with weapons around a nearby make-shift structure, which was a likely indication that the structure might have had a high calibre terrorist target.

“After the airstrikes, some of the surviving terrorists were observed making frantic efforts to put out the fire that ensued while others took to their heels.

“Indeed, the make-shift structures were significantly burnt and destroyed at the fringes.

“Several ISWAP fighters were neutralized in the air strikes including one Mallam Ari who was identified as the Fiya of Kirta Wulgo,” the source said.

Fiya is a title held by the second in the hierarchy of the terrorists’ military structure.

When contacted, the NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed that the NAF indeed carried out some strikes in areas around Kirta Wulgo, but remained silent on the number of casualties and their identities.