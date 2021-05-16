ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

Summitech Computing Limited has disclosed plans to launch upgrades to its hospital management software in the coming weeks to improve public and private hospitals healthcare delivery.

These upgrades will also come with an expansion programme to increase the reach of its services. This was discussed at a virtual event held to commemorate the company’s re-entry into the ICT space and how they intend to play in the sector. An improved version of Indigo is expected in the coming months.

In his speech, CEO and founder, Summitech Computing Limited, Adekunle Kunle-Hassan, said, “To strengthenn our health system and make it uncompromised, effective and efficient, we’ve recognized the gap and introduced the first version of Indigo software that finds ways of trimming financial and human resource waste and make the system responsive to the real health needs of the people and enhance the hospital visit experience.

“Indigo was built with the aim of digitizing patient records, reducing patient wait time, improving hospital management of its inventory and payments and access to comprehensive reports. Initial tests have proven the software to achieve a fully utilized and efficient hospital management system. This is currently used across eight healthcare centres in Nigeria, including the largest eye clinic in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The chief operating officer, Summitech Computing Limited, Babatope Olosunde buttressed that apart from the company’s positive healthcare footprint, Summitech is committed to provide great commercial benefits from our products. As an ICT company with a global reach, the company aims to expand on the existing successes of its products.

An example is Git Explorer, one-stop open-source software created for developers to access a library of Git commands and aid their work process. Git Explorer has been used in over 40 countries with the USA housing the largest number of users of the software.