Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), has said it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to either accent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill or not, as the constitutional timeline expires on Sunday, December 19.

AGF who spoke on the imbroglio that has trailed the bill since it was transmitted to the President by the National Assembly three weeks ago, said his office had officially written its legal opinion to President Buhari on the Bill and the onus was on the President to either sign the Bill into law or not.

He made this known on Saturday through his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami said though it was premature of him to comment on a process involving official communication between the office of the President and the office of the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice without allowing the conclusion of the adminsitration cycle, the general public would be adequately and timely informed by the Office of the President on the decision.

President Buhari has till Sunday to either assent to the Bill or not, and in the event he refuses, the National Assembly may decide to exercise its veto power to transmute the Bill into law.

But the general feeling in the country is that the National Assembly may not want to exercise its veto power over the contentious Bill so as not to jeopardize its relationship with the Executive.