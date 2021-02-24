Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has insisted that it will take a miracle for Nigeria to win the FIFA World Cup, saying the country can’t win the coveted trophy with the current players at his disposal.

The German tactician who took Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup, where the team crashed out at the preliminary stage of the competition, stated this in an interview with News Central, where he highlighted reasons why it will be tough for the team to lift the trophy.

“We are not ready to win the world cup, for several reasons,” Rohr stated. “First reason for me is the organisation.

“France is the champion at the moment, where are they playing? They are playing in PSG, Bayern Munich. Four of them are world champions at their clubs also.

“So when you have so many of your players from your countries playing in the best clubs, so the probability that you also have one of the best teams in the world is very big.

“So what we have in Nigeria for example, we have our players in Fulham, in West Bromwich. It’s not Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United or Barcelona. But the other ones have their players there.

“So it would be a miracle if we actually win the world cup,” Rohr concluded.

The former Gabon and Niger national teams coach was recently handed a new two-year deal and could lead the three-time African champions to their next outing at the global tournament.

The Super Eagles’ best outings at the global tournaments were in 1994, 1998 and 2014, when they reached the Round of 16.