Incoming governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo has warned that his administration would not tolerate official protocol deliberately employed to delay execution of government activities.

Soludo said that he would not allow his tenure as governor of Anambra State to be tarnished after all that he had achieved for himself when he served in the global institutions including the World Bank and the country as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, and economic adviser to the president, among others.

A media aide to the Anambra State governor-elect, Mr Christian Aburime told LEADERSHIP that “Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor is coming into office as the next Governor of Anambra State after Governor Willie Obiano with sound pedigree and unassailable integrity having distinguished himself in his previous performances in public office.

I Won’t Disappoint Anambra, Says Soludo

ADVERTISEMENT

” In all these sensitive public offices, Soludo showed an uncommon brilliance and depth understanding of the roles the offices were required to play in driving the growth and development of the nation.

“As he sets forth at dawn on March 17, 2022 to be sworn in as the Governor of Anambra, Soludo, obviously will be setting out to replicate those stellar attributes that have genuinely distinguished him as a high performer.”

In order to fast track the pace of delivery of government service under his administration, Abrume said that all official bureaucracy that constitutes delay in the course of execution of government programmes and provision of services would not be observed.

ADVERTISEMENT