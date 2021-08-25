The Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has called on the information technology and telecommunications industry stakeholders to collaborate to ensure the implementation of successful sustainable development strategy.

The group, which recently hosted its 2021 webinar with the theme “Collaboration for Resilient ICT Sector,” brought together key stakeholders and personalities in telecommunications, government, legal, the private sectors, and the media tdiscuss industry challenges and ways to achieve sustainable development.

The chief executive, CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade-Olowola, making a business case for sustainability, said “The ICT sector has presented itself as forward-thinking and TTSWG is propelling its effectiveness.” Among the panellists at the webinar was Dr (Mrs) Wunmi Hassan, President/CEO, High-Tech Centre for Women and Youth in Nigeria.

The chairman, Legal and Regulatory Committee, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Eno Udoma-Eniang, who spoke on the impact the ICT sector has had on the growth of other sectors and the need to do more through collaboration, said “ICT providers need to revolve, reinvent, and reposition to move from being traditional to basic innovative providers.

“There are already a few partnerships that push digital and virtual solutions. We have made growth in various sectors including telemedicine, food sustainability, Agrotech and payment solutions. There is more we can do with collaboration especially in areas such as the establishment of smart cities and rural telephony. Operators should know that the sector is stronger and must collaborate for sustainability,” she added.

The executive director, SystemSpecs Limited, Deremi Atanda, speaking on government and private sector collaboration, stated that governance has been challenged during the pandemic hence the need to collaborate with the ICT sector to thrive. He emphasized the importance of turning conversations into action and the role TTSWG is playing to ensure development through coopetition.

The dimension of partnerships is taking the government on a platform of growth and this provides an opportunity for the private sector to thrive. This collaboration will further enhance the achievement of sustainability goals, interconnectedness with policy conversations, advocacy and solutions, he further said.

The chair, Mobile Software Solutions Limited, Mr. Chris Uwaje, providing insight for a way forward in the ICT industry, spoke on the importance to refocus our policy and strategy. The new economy requires that there is awareness of the impact of ICT, adding that government should work with private sector to ensure collaboration while prescribing a digital museum where young people can learn.

The TTSWG seeks to address various national issues by mobilising human and material capital available to stakeholders in the focus sector to ensure sustainable practices that benefit the sector and the country.

The TTSWG is a collaborative effort aimed at yielding joint action among key telecommunications and technology stakeholders through various strategic partnerships, policy formulation/advocacy, events and programmes. Some members of the TTSWG include MTN Nigeria, IHS Towers, Main One, Airtel, National Communications Commission (NCC), ALTON and NITDA.