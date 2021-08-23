A former presidential adviser to the president on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has condoled with the families over the passage of the late deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu. She described him as a “nationalist and a fantastic political strategist”, who paid his dues for his people and the country.

In a statement she released at the weekend in Lagos, Ita-Giwa recalled the critical roles Mantu played in advocating for separation of powers while also encouraging a collaborative synergy between the legislative and executive arms of government.

She said the late Mantu was patriotic and carried himself with dignity and was always eager to carry out all assignments diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Efik Kingdom, I heartily commiserate with the family of the late Mantu whom I worked with in different capacities as a colleague in the Senate.

“Senator Mantu was a political colosus, an icon and a fantastic strategist whose name would continue to resonate wherever and whenever any political discussion is happening. He has paid his dues for his people and country.

“Most importantly is the fact that he was an ardent advocate of separation of powers and still ensured a close working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“He will be missed and I pray that the Almighty grant repose to his soul and give the family the fortitude to beat this great loss,” she said.