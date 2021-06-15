Former presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters and the ‘Ambassador of Industrialisation’ in Cross River State, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has called on the federal government and other stakeholders to massively support the industrial drive in the state under the leadership of Governor Ben Ayade.

In a statement signed yesterday, the Bakassi leader stated that Governor Ben Ayade has embarked on many industrial drives which the state cannot achieve alone but with a complementary support from the federal government and other stakeholders from the private sector, the state would occupy a more vantage position economically.

She said the governor’s vision for the state has manifested in different sectors such as health, agriculture, education and infrastructure, adding that the Industrialisation going on has already created many jobs for the youths and women alike, hence the need for the state to get more financial and technical support to realise its objectives.

Ita-Giwa hinted that plans were in the offing to attract industrialists and business moguls both locally and internationally to the state.

She opined that the current investments in the state is a valid reason why the federal government and donor partners should come on board on this industrial platform initiated by the state government.

The statement reads in part: “As the Ambassador of Industrialisation in Cross River State, I am calling on the federal government and other stakeholders both locally and internationally to support Governor Ben Ayade in this industrialisation drive. The projects are massive in virtually all the local government areas. Hence, the need for this call.”