Italian Football Association President Gabriele Gravina has said Juventus face being kicked out of Serie A if the club do not withdraw from the European Super League.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have backed out of the breakaway competition, leaving Juventus as the sole Italian club persisting with the plans.

Speaking on Naples radio station Kiss Kiss, Gravina said: ”The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can’t participate in Serie A.

“I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon.”

Juventus won Serie A last season for a ninth straight year, but have since relinquished the title to Inter.

On Saturday, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus hit out at “intolerable” pressure and threats to abandon the European Super League project, and vowed to “persevere” with the idea despite its considerable rejection.

The three European giants of the original 12 issued a joint statement on the weekend defending their basis for the ESL’s creation and expressed “regret” at seeing the other nine – including the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ – recommit to UEFA on Friday.

Real, Barca and Juve are set to face “appropriate action” by UEFA for their role in the fiasco, which was met with vehement condemnation from throughout the football community, but the trio of clubs have warned UEFA to back off and hope they will be open in future to discussing solutions to the “systemic crisis in the football sector”.