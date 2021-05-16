ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal secured his place in the Italian Open final with a 6-4 6-4 win over American Reilly Opelka.

Nadal levelled at 2-2 in the first set after saving four break points and then broke his big-hitting rival in the next game before going on to claim the set.

One break of serve was also enough for the 34-year-old Spaniard in the second set as he secured victory in Rome.

Nadal will play either world number one Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the final.

Djokovic came from a set down to beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in their rain-affected quarter-final.

The Serb trailed 6-4 2-1 when the match was suspended because of rain on Friday, but broke serve twice when it resumed on Saturday to force a decider.

He then twice recovered from a break down in a see-saw final set to win 4-6 7-5 7-5 and reach the last four.