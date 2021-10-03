Itel Nigeria and Spectrum phones have formed partnership to provide access to technology and innovative products.

This, they did, with the unveiling of a one stop shop by Itel in Lagos to provide customers with different products from mobile phones to home appliances.

Itel, who made this known at the recent unveiling of its first home store in Agege area of Lagos, stated that, it would provide access to affordable products and user friendly brands to consumers in the Nigerian market.Speaking at the launch of Itel store in Lagos, the genera manager, Itel Nigeria and Transsion Holdings, Chidi Okonkwo, stated that, over time, the brand have had Itel mobile phone products in the country and in addition to the products, introduced laptops, television sets and other home appliances into the Nigerian market.

These phenomenal products, he said, are launching into the market under the Itel brand.

Okonkwo, while stating reasons Agege was picked, explained that, the brand partnered with Spectrum phones limited to set up a store that will provide different products from mobile phones to home appliances, laptops in a one stop shop.

He said “We want our people to have access to technology and innovation and we believe that we can improve as many lives as possible through technology and innovation and that is why we are setting up an Itel home in Agege.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, the chief executive officer, Spectrum Phones Limited, Kate Adesomoju, said the launch of the Itel home store means that it is for every home in the country as there are home appliances like; television sets, mobile phones, laptops, clippers, among others, that one might need at a very good quality and affordable prices.

“As the first partner of the Itel brand, we want every of the brand products to be found in the Nigerian market at a good price. We will keep working with them to ensure every Nigerian is a beneficiary of their products,” she said.