Amid a looming crisis over land disputes in Itele Awori, Ogun State, the Itele Descendant Union has said the land belongs to seven families, not a single family as being portrayed by certain individuals.

The spokesman of Itele Descendant Union Prince Nurudeen Olawale Oshio who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos said, the attention of all the ruling houses, Baales, and stakeholders of Itele Awori Land have been drawn to some unfounded publications making rounds particularly on social media platforms the land belongs to a single family.

He said, ‘’These perennial publications which are not more than fictitious and unfounded innuendos claim that Itele Awori land is wholly owned by a single family.

“There is a subsisting judgement of the Ogun State High Court per Honourable Justice Akinyemi which was affirmed even at the apex level of the judiciary, the Supreme Court, confirming the validity, legality, and suzerainty of seven families as the customary owner of Itele Awori land.

“Thus, we are taken aback by the rancorous mischief, lies and fooleries being purportedly crafted, equipped, and diffused by these transgressors for which their aim is to mislead the public, cause panic and criminally seek a way against legal order.

“Against this backdrop, we hereby publicly dissociate ourselves from this purported and concocted speculation. Furthermore, we are totally in support of His Excellency the Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his venerable ally the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs for standing on the side of justice upholding the and not succumbing to all sort of harassment, intimidation and false accusations from these elements of regressions thereof.’’

Oshio pointed out the falsehood and unfounded allegations had been on for a long time, saying,’’ These same liars have falsely accused Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governors Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and Senator Amosun in the past.’’