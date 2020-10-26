By Michael Oche,

Senator Teslim Folarin, the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, has said items looted from his home last Saturday by hoodlums were not government palliatives or part of any constituency project but wholly personal empowerment project meant for his constituents.

The senator in a statement on Monday said acknowledged that 300 bikes, 400 deep freezers and 400 generators were carted away, stressing that he has been buying these items over the months of the year for his annual empowerment programme for his constituents, scheduled for December.

He however, said the incident will not discourage him from helping his constituents.

He said, “the motorbikes and other items are not part of any government palliatives, initiatives or part of any constituency project but wholly personal empowerment project I do for my people. Everyone will recall that during the days of COVID-19 lockdown and its negative economic impact on citizens, I distributed over 10 trailer load of rice and other relief materials. That was also personal. Anything I can, I will do for my people

“While I must admit that I feel your pains and that I agree with the genuine reasons reasons of the initial protest which called for an end to police brutality and for comprehensive police reforms, the current ongoing carnage, arson, looting and destructions are not ideal and must stop immediately.

“These motorbikes and other materials are meant for empowerment for people who needed them in my constituency. As these ugly incident has happened now, there’s no way to monitor if these bikes get to the people who they were meant for in the constituency or ended up in the hands of merchants who decided to take advantage of the lawful protest of Nigerian youths to cause mayhem.

“I could only hope that some are in the hands of those who are in genuine need of them and I pray they put them to good use.

“However, this will not in any way discourage me from continuing to empower youth of my constituency, and Oyo state in any way that I can, as I have always done.

“I therefore call on everyone to remain law abiding in their agitation and go about their lawful businesses without allowing other deprived citizens get into harms way or further loses.”