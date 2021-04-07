The year 2020 was full of challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, what should stakeholders expect from the Fund in 2021?

We have declared this year 2021 as the year of “Skills Escalation for Prosperity,” we have commenced processes for the implementation of more skills intervention programmes. The Programmes earmarked for implementation are namely: the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), the Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP), the Skills Training and Empowerment Programme for the Physically Challenged (STEPP-C), the Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP), and the Agri-Preneurship Training Programme (ATP). In all, the programmes will train about 12,000 Nigerians between three and six months in: Web design and programming, Advance Computer networking, Mobile app development, Iron bending, Masonry, Crop production, Aquaculture, Poultry, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration, Plumbing, GSM repairs and Ladies’ wig cap making. Apart from the NISDP that will be implemented in all states of the Federation including the FCT, the rest of the skills intervention programmes will be shared amongst the states. What this means is that whereas some of the states will benefit from one of the skills intervention programmes, others will benefit from two or even three of the programmes. The decision as to which state benefits from a particular programme was based on the likelihood of participants to eke out sustainable livelihoods because of the needs of the states for such particular skills. It is noteworthy that in appreciation of our efforts to equip Nigerians with requisite skills, and our contributions to the development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Nigeria, the ITF was named as a member of the Steering Committee of the Federal Government’s Survival Fund that was constituted by the Federal Government to drive the implementation of the various support schemes for MSMEs in the country as part of the National response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as part of Government’s Social Investment Programmes under the Economic Sustainability Plan. Similarly, the ITF was among the few Agencies requested by the Federal Government to forward submissions on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. If our proposal, which is currently receiving the attention of the authorities is assented to, the ITF will train over 7million Nigerians in the Agriculture, Construction and Facility Maintenance, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Services sectors between 2021 and 2031. We believe that until most Nigerians are equipped with competitive technical skills, we will, as a Nation, continue to fight a losing battle against the blights of poverty and unemployment and their attendant consequences. Our belief is inspired by success stories from countries like Japan, Germany, Vietnam, Singapore and Brazil that transformed into industrial power-houses using technical skills acquisition.

How do you intend to collaborate with relevant stakeholders including both local and international organisations to actualise the ITF’s mandate?

As part of further efforts to equip Nigerians with requisite skills, the Fund currently is in partnership with SENAI of Brazil, Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore, Galilee International Management Institute (GIMI) in Isreal, International Labour Organisation (ILO), United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Agency (NECA), Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Bank of Industry (BoI), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) as well as the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) amongst others. In 2020, the ITF entered into an MoU with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for up-skilling of serving Corps members. We consider the partnership with the NYSC very strategic in view of dwindling opportunities for white collar jobs. We believe that equipping corps members with technical skills will prepare them for self reliance after NYSC. The Fund also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) to train 23,130 youths in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT under the Ministry’s Youth Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Programme (YOSDEP) in 22 trade areas. Early this year, we also signed another agreement with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for capacity building of staff of the Academy and exchange of faculty members for short periods for a greater understanding of different teaching and learning styles within the two organisations. The ITF will continue to pursue such partnerships in view of the integral role they have played in the actualisation of our Mandate. For instance, our collaboration with ITEES of Singapore led to the establishment of the Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja which is the most modern skills centre of its kind in Nigeria. Similarly, our collaboration with SENAI of Brazil led to the acquisition of Mobile Training Vans that we deploy for training of Nigerians in hard-to-reach areas. In the same vein, our partnership with the umbrella body of the Organised Private Sector, NECA, gave birth to the Technical Skills Development Programme (TSDP) which is a perfect example of Public Private Partnership.

Going forward, what are the areas you will prioritise?

Another key focus of the incumbent Management has been the development of the Fund’s infrastructure in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to the reduction of infrastructure deficits and to open access to Nigerians desirous of acquiring technical skills. In this regard, the ITF completed and commissioned several projects just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects, which were commissioned by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, CON, and his counterpart, the Honourable Minister Of State For Industry, Trade And Investment, Hajiya Mariam Yalwaji Katagum included the Mechatronics Workshop and Administrative Block at the Industrial Skills Training Centre (ISTC), Kano; Katsina Area Office Complex, Katsina; Lagos Island Area Office Complex; the Modern Library Complex and Central Store at the ITF Headquarters in Jos and the ITF Staff School Classroom Block. Despite the pandemic, we continued with the pace of development on several other projects that have been completed and are awaiting commissioning. They include the Gusau Area Office Complex and Vocational Wing, Minna Area Office Complex and Vocational Wing, Aba Area Office Complex and Vocational Wing, and Awka Area Office Complex and Vocational Wing. Others are the Multi-purpose Building in Maitama, Abuja, the proposed Institute of Hospitality Management at Oba Akran in Lagos, Headquarters Auditorium and Gymnasium, the Access road to the Headquarters Auditorium and Gymnasium and a special Agriculture Green-house at Ofada-land in Ogun State. All these projects will be commissioned before the end of the year. We believe that if access to our services is made easier through increased infrastructural development, the Fund will enjoy greater patronage of Nigerians that are increasingly aware of the importance of skills acquisition. The Fund also purchased the Jossy Royal Hotel, which is adjacent to our Centre for Excellence in Bukuru, following the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2020. The facility, which has 59 rooms, a conference hall, an annex, a kitchen and restaurant as well as a laundry section and workshops, will be used to train Nigerians along the hospitality value chain. It will equally enhance the scope of operation of the Centre for Excellence, which has now been structured into faculties. To further deepen and expand the scope of our operations, we established two new Area Offices at Gombe in Gombe State and Ikorodu in Lagos State, which are already fully operational.

ITF will be 50 by October this year. Do you think the Fund has lived up to the expectations of the founding fathers ?

This year, the Industrial Training Fund will be marking its Golden Jubilee. As you may be aware, the ITF was established on 8th October 1971 and will, therefore, be 50 this year. This for us is a major landmark that ought to be celebrated, especially when you consider the challenging environment that we have had to operate. We are particularly exultant that the Fund has not merely existed for 50 years but has contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of our great country by training over 25 million Nigerians that are manning key sectors of the national economy. The ITF has also left telling and bold footprints on the Human Capital Development Sub-sector in Nigeria. For instance, the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) that has become an integral part of the training of Students of tertiary institutions in Engineering, Technological and other Allied disciplines is a brain child of the ITF. You will recall that in 1972, the ITF conducted a survey that discovered the yawning gap between theories imparted to students of tertiary institutions and obtainable practices in industries. The research led to the establishment of the Scheme that has survived till date. Apart from SIWES, we have pioneered a number of other activities in the Human Capital Development sub-sector including: Direct Training Services, In-plant Training, the Payment of Re-imbursement and promotion of Apprenticeship Scheme. Within the last few years, we have continued to set the pace. For instance, the Skills Gap Survey of Six Priority Sectors of the National economy, which the Fund carried out in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), remains till date the most reliable document on the skills gap in the National economy. In addition, our efforts to mobilise the country to accept skills as a sustainable solution to most of the problems that currently blights the country should also be acknowledged and commended. As part of our efforts in this regards, the ITF organised the first National Skills Summit in Nigeria which attracted Captains of Industries, Technocrats, Academics and Policy Makers on the way forward for skills acquisition in Nigeria.